Yogi government's big step: Funds to be released for 12 cities, including Ayodhya and Meerut – find out why
Yogi government’s big step: Funds to be released for 12 cities, including Ayodhya and Meerut – find out why

UP News: The UP government has taken a big step for 12 cities of Uttar Pradesh. Under this, 12 development authorities will be instructed to send proposals.

LucknowDec 09, 2024 / 11:25 am

Patrika Desk

UP News: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken an important step to fulfill the growing residential needs of cities and promote new development. Those development authorities that do not have land will now be provided financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Urban Expansion Incentive Scheme. The government has instructed 12 development authorities to prepare proposals under this scheme.
A review meeting at the administrative level revealed that many development authorities in the state do not have a land bank, making it difficult for them to launch new residential schemes. These include Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Baghpat, Basti, Bulandshahr-Khurja, Rae Bareli, Meerut, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Saharanpur, and Kapilvastu development authorities. On the other hand, Banda and Mirzapur have less than 1.5 hectares of land bank.

Government’s Objective

The objective of this scheme is to provide adequate housing for the growing population in cities. Under the Chief Minister’s Urban Expansion Scheme, the state government will provide financial assistance to those authorities that do not have land, so that they can develop new residential projects.

