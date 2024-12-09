Yogi government’s big step: Funds to be released for 12 cities, including Ayodhya and Meerut – find out why

A review meeting at the administrative level revealed that many development authorities in the state do not have a land bank, making it difficult for them to launch new residential schemes. These include Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Baghpat, Basti, Bulandshahr-Khurja, Rae Bareli, Meerut, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Saharanpur, and Kapilvastu development authorities. On the other hand, Banda and Mirzapur have less than 1.5 hectares of land bank.

Government’s Objective The objective of this scheme is to provide adequate housing for the growing population in cities. Under the Chief Minister’s Urban Expansion Scheme, the state government will provide financial assistance to those authorities that do not have land, so that they can develop new residential projects.