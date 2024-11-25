script‘You hold press conferences and lie…’: AAP MP Swati Maliwal lashes out at Kejriwal, Atishi | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

‘You hold press conferences and lie…’: AAP MP Swati Maliwal lashes out at Kejriwal, Atishi

Maliwal posted on X that the roads are in bad condition, the streets are filled with stinking water and there are heaps of garbage everywhere in Burari. She stated that the condition of Delhi’s Burari is “worse than hell.”

New DelhiNov 25, 2024 / 02:12 pm

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

AAP MP Swati Maliwal visits Burari

AAP MP Swati Maliwal visits Burari

New Delhi: AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Monday lashed out at the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and accused them of lying in press conferences, saying “you hold a press conference and lie that you have cleaned the whole of Delhi.”
These strong remarks came after she took a visit to Burari assembly constituency of Delhi.

Maliwal posted on X that the roads are in bad condition, the streets are filled with stinking water and there are heaps of garbage everywhere in Burari. She stated that the condition of Delhi’s Burari is “worse than hell.”
“The condition of Delhi’s Burari is worse than hell! The people of Burari area had called to see the condition of their area. Lakhs of people from Purvanchal live here. Just look at the condition here once. The roads are in bad condition, the streets are filled with stinking water, there are heaps of garbage everywhere. People’s lives have become extremely difficult. @ArvindKejriwal @AtishiAAP, on which day will you come here? You hold a press conference and lie that you have cleaned the whole of Delhi. When will this situation improve?” she posted on X.
Notably, the assembly elections in Delhi are approaching and are expected to be held in early 2025.

Earlier on Sunday, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP leader Vijender Gupta launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the party has not fulfilled the promises it made.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Vijender Gupta noted that AAP legislators have failed to deliver their duties.

“… AAP has failed at governing Delhi and has not fulfilled the promises it made to the people. The mismanagement in Delhi and the irregularities in governance prove that AAP legislators have failed in their duties; that’s why Arvind Kejriwal ji is changing them,” Delhi Assembly LoP Vijender Gupta said.
(ANI)

News / National News / ‘You hold press conferences and lie…’: AAP MP Swati Maliwal lashes out at Kejriwal, Atishi

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India reclaim top spot in WTC standings with record-shattering victory against Australia in Perth

Cricket News

India reclaim top spot in WTC standings with record-shattering victory against Australia in Perth

in 5 hours

‘You hold press conferences and lie…’: AAP MP Swati Maliwal lashes out at Kejriwal, Atishi

National News

‘You hold press conferences and lie…’: AAP MP Swati Maliwal lashes out at Kejriwal, Atishi

in 5 hours

Accident: Parents die on the way; 7-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter left waiting at home

Special

Accident: Parents die on the way; 7-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter left waiting at home

in 3 hours

Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay Kohli’s fake photo goes viral, fans react angrily

Bollywood

Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay Kohli’s fake photo goes viral, fans react angrily

in 1 hour

Latest National News

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

National News

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

in 2 hours

Congress MP set to move adjournment motion to discuss Adani’s indictment

National News

Congress MP set to move adjournment motion to discuss Adani’s indictment

in 3 minutes

‘Unprecedented victory…no dispute on CM face’: Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra results

National News

‘Unprecedented victory…no dispute on CM face’: Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra results

2 days ago

Maharashtra assembly elections: CM Shinde thanks BJP high command as victory bells ring for Mahayuti

National News

Maharashtra assembly elections: CM Shinde thanks BJP high command as victory bells ring for Mahayuti

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.