'You stood by Rahul Gandhi in difficult times', Priyanka Gandhi said in Wayanad

Wayanad bypoll: Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Mananthavady. She said that you stood by my brother Rahul Gandhi in difficult times.

WayanadNov 03, 2024 / 04:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Congress leader and Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election candidate Priyanka Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Mananthavady. During this, she fiercely attacked the central government. Priyanka Gandhi said that Modi Ji’s government only works for their big business friends. Their goal is not to give you a better life, find new jobs, or provide better health or education.
Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing the public meeting that when my brother Rahul Gandhi was facing heavy difficulties and the BJP was attacking him daily, you were the ones who stood by him, recognized that he was fighting for the truth, and gave him the courage to fight. You supported him and stood by him.

‘Rahul had your love and courage in his heart’

Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi said I remember when he started his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he was in a lot of pain. His knees were hurting, and I asked him, ‘How will you do this?’ But he did it because he had your love and courage in his heart. I am very grateful to you for the love and support you have given to Rahul Ji. You have treated me like a family member, and I am also grateful for that.

Unemployment is at its peak – Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi said that there are immense possibilities in Wayanad. With the natural beauty you have, a lot can be done to promote tourism here. You grow coffee, rice, tea, bananas, and many other crops, and if there is a good food processing system here, a lot can be done. Unemployment is at its peak in our country. Today, it’s almost impossible for your children to get a job. My sisters are worried about the rising prices every day.

‘Rahul fought for the medical college’

Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi said, my brother fought for the medical college and got some success, but there is still a need to strengthen the necessary facilities. It is unfortunate that despite all these efforts, the state government has only put up a board of ‘Medical College’ but has not yet started the necessary activities to make it fully functional. I know how important this issue is for you. I worked in a house run by Mother Teresa’s sisters for many years. One of the sisters is from Mananthavady. When they found out that I was contesting from Wayanad, they called me and asked me to promise that I would fight for the medical college. They also told me that their mother had died due to the lack of medical facilities in the hospital here. So I promised them, and I promise you too that I will continue the fight that Rahul Ji started for a fully equipped medical college in Wayanad.

Voting will take place on November 13

It is worth noting that voting for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election will take place on November 13. In the Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi had contested from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad seats and won both. After that, Rahul Gandhi decided to vacate the Wayanad seat, resulting in the by-election. In the Wayanad by-election, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi, BJP candidate Navya Haridas, and Left candidate Satyan Mokeri are in the fray.

