Boy pays the price for ‘stunt’ with firecrackers, dies from throat injury

According to villagers, the deceased, Sujit Kumar, son of late Sunil Kumar, was bursting firecrackers near his home on Friday. He had covered a firecracker with a clay pot to show off to his friends and lit it. After the firecracker exploded, the clay pot broke, and a piece of it hit Sujit’s throat.

The injured boy was rushed to the Sadar hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident has caused grief in the village. It is worth mentioning that the boy’s father had died of COVID-19 a few years ago.