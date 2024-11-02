scriptBoy pays the price for ‘stunt’ with firecrackers, dies from throat injury | Latest News | Patrika News
Boy pays the price for ‘stunt’ with firecrackers, dies from throat injury

Bihar Trending News: A 15-year-old boy died after being hit by a piece of a clay pot that was used to cover a firecracker, which exploded during a prank.

PatnaNov 02, 2024 / 10:19 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar Trending News: A 15-year-old boy from Nalanda district’s Laheri police station area lost his life due to carelessness while bursting firecrackers. The incident took place in Ramchandpur village, where the boy had covered a firecracker with a clay pot as a prank. After the firecracker exploded, a piece of the clay pot hit the boy.
According to villagers, the deceased, Sujit Kumar, son of late Sunil Kumar, was bursting firecrackers near his home on Friday. He had covered a firecracker with a clay pot to show off to his friends and lit it. After the firecracker exploded, the clay pot broke, and a piece of it hit Sujit’s throat.
The injured boy was rushed to the Sadar hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident has caused grief in the village. It is worth mentioning that the boy’s father had died of COVID-19 a few years ago.

Father had died of COVID-19

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead. After this incident, there is mourning in the village.

