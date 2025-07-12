12 July 2025,

Saturday

YouTube Announces Major Monetization Policy Changes

YouTube has updated its monetisation policy, stating that videos containing 'mass-produced', 'repetitive', and 'inauthentic' content will no longer be eligible for monetisation. This rule will come into effect on 15 July 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

YouTube (Image- Representative)

YouTube has announced significant changes to its monetization policy, impacting content creators. Effective 15 July 2025, the new policy will demonetize videos containing 'mass-produced,' 'repetitive,' and 'inauthentic' content. This means creators producing such videos will no longer receive ad revenue.

Which Videos Will Be Affected?

  • Mass-produced content: Videos created using automated tools, scripts, or software without significant human contribution, such as auto-generated slideshows, text-to-speech videos, or AI-generated content without creative editing.
  • Repetitive content: Videos repeatedly using the same template or format, such as reaction mix-ups, compilations of clips without commentary, or re-uploaded videos with minimal changes.
  • Low-effort content: Videos created solely to increase views and lacking entertainment or educational value, such as clickbait or spam-like content.
  • Copied content: Videos using others' content without significant modification or value addition (such as analysis, commentary, or creative editing).

Effective Date

This policy will be effective from 15 July 2025. YouTube clarified that this change is part of their long-standing policy encouraging original and authentic content. However, guidelines have been updated to enforce this policy more strictly.

What Creators Need to Do

YouTube has specified that for monetization, creators must:

  • Original and authentic content: Videos should reflect the creator's unique voice, face, or perspective. For example, reaction videos must include the creator's commentary or analysis.
  • Value addition: If using third-party content, it must be creatively modified, such as through editing, commentary, or storytelling.
  • Educational or entertainment value: Videos should provide useful information or entertainment to viewers.
  • Appropriate AI use: AI tools can be used for assistance, but fully automated content will not be accepted.

No Change in Minimum Eligibility

  • Minimum 1,000 subscribers.
  • 4,000 valid public watch hours in the past 12 months or 10 million valid Shorts views in the past 90 days.

However, even after meeting these conditions, YouTube will now conduct a thorough review of content quality and originality.

Impact on Creators

  • Low-effort channels at risk: Channels using automated or AI-generated videos, such as text-to-speech narration or clip compilations without commentary, risk losing monetization.
  • Original creators benefit: Creators producing original, educational, or entertaining content may experience improved visibility due to reduced competition.
  • Questions around AI content: While YouTube hasn't completely banned AI content, AI-generated videos without human contribution will not be eligible for monetization.

YouTube's Objective

YouTube states that these changes aim to promote high-quality content on the platform and maintain viewer trust. The company aims to reward creators producing truly valuable and creative content, not those exploiting the system for quick profits through low-effort videos.

Suggestions for Creators

  • Focus on originality: Use your unique style, logo, or intro.
  • Add value to content: Include your commentary, analysis, or storytelling in reaction videos, tutorials, or vlogs.
  • Use AI cautiously: Use AI tools for scripting or editing, but a human touch is essential in the final video.
  • Review content strategy: If you rely on template-based or automated content, change your strategy before 15 July.

Provision for Penalties

YouTube hasn't yet provided clear details on penalties for violations, such as strikes, demonetization, or channel bans. However, repeat offenders may be removed from the YPP and will need to rectify their mistakes before reapplying.

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 11:06 am

English News / National News / YouTube Announces Major Monetization Policy Changes
