YouTube Announces Major Monetization Policy Changes

YouTube has announced significant changes to its monetization policy, impacting content creators. Effective 15 July 2025, the new policy will demonetize videos containing 'mass-produced,' 'repetitive,' and 'inauthentic' content. This means creators producing such videos will no longer receive ad revenue.
This policy will be effective from 15 July 2025. YouTube clarified that this change is part of their long-standing policy encouraging original and authentic content. However, guidelines have been updated to enforce this policy more strictly.
YouTube has specified that for monetization, creators must:
However, even after meeting these conditions, YouTube will now conduct a thorough review of content quality and originality.
YouTube states that these changes aim to promote high-quality content on the platform and maintain viewer trust. The company aims to reward creators producing truly valuable and creative content, not those exploiting the system for quick profits through low-effort videos.
YouTube hasn't yet provided clear details on penalties for violations, such as strikes, demonetization, or channel bans. However, repeat offenders may be removed from the YPP and will need to rectify their mistakes before reapplying.