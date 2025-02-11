YouTube show controversy: Rajput community joins fight, Karni Sena plans big move

Karni Sena officials state that these YouTubers have misled the younger generation and made inappropriate comments targeting parents. This has caused widespread anger within the Rashtriya Karṇī Sena. The national president and national in-charge of the Rashtriya Karṇī Sena have organised a meeting to plan their response.

Karni Sena believes that national pride and parents are not subjects of ridicule. They demand strict action against those making such offensive comments. Vishnu Pratap Singh, spokesperson for the Rashtriya Karṇī Sena, stated that these YouTubers have insulted Indian culture and misguided the youth. He asserted that the National Karni Sena will always speak against such individuals. This incident has reignited the debate on obscenity and cultural disrespect on YouTube, with many demanding action against these YouTubers.