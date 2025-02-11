scriptYouTube show controversy: Rajput community joins fight, Karni Sena plans big move | YouTube show controversy: Rajput community joins fight, Karni Sena plans big move | Latest News | Patrika News
YouTube show controversy: Rajput community joins fight, Karni Sena plans big move

Karni Sena Protest: A new twist has emerged in this matter. The Rajput community has now made extensive preparations. The Karni Sena has jumped into the fray.

JaipurFeb 11, 2025 / 08:11 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur News: Following a controversy surrounding a YouTube show featuring obscenity and alleged disrespect towards Indian culture, outrage has erupted across the nation. The show involved YouTubers Saumya Raina, Ranvīr Allahanadia, Apurva Makhijā, and Ashīsh Chanchalānī, who are accused of performing obscene acts and making derogatory comments about Indian culture. The situation has taken a new turn with the Rajput community, and specifically the Karṇī Sena, preparing a strong response.
Karni Sena officials state that these YouTubers have misled the younger generation and made inappropriate comments targeting parents. This has caused widespread anger within the Rashtriya Karṇī Sena. The national president and national in-charge of the Rashtriya Karṇī Sena have organised a meeting to plan their response.
Karni Sena believes that national pride and parents are not subjects of ridicule. They demand strict action against those making such offensive comments. Vishnu Pratap Singh, spokesperson for the Rashtriya Karṇī Sena, stated that these YouTubers have insulted Indian culture and misguided the youth. He asserted that the National Karni Sena will always speak against such individuals. This incident has reignited the debate on obscenity and cultural disrespect on YouTube, with many demanding action against these YouTubers.

