YouTube to Implement AI for Enhanced Child Safety

YouTube is taking a significant step to further strengthen children's online safety. From 13 August 2025, the company will launch a new AI-based technology in the US that will estimate users' ages based on their video viewing habits and account activity. This technology aims to ensure that users under 18 years of age receive age-appropriate content and safety features.
YouTube's AI technology will analyse indicators such as user video searches, viewed content categories, and account age. If the system believes a user is under 18, restrictions for teenagers will be automatically applied to their account. These include non-personalised advertising, limitations on frequent video suggestions on sensitive topics, and digital well-being tools such as screen time and bedtime reminders. If the AI makes an incorrect assessment, users can verify their age using a government ID, selfie, or credit card.
This step has been taken in response to growing concerns about children's safety on YouTube and regulatory pressure. In 2019, Google was fined $170 million for violating children's privacy laws. Since then, the company has taken several steps to ensure a safer experience for children, such as launching the YouTube Kids app and supervised accounts. This new AI technology will help catch users who bypass restrictions by entering incorrect birthdates.
Although this initiative is aimed at protecting children, experts have raised concerns about privacy and the accuracy of the AI. The AI will conduct in-depth analysis of user video viewing habits, which will not require explicit consent. Furthermore, an adult who watches older cartoons or children's content may be incorrectly flagged as a minor. YouTube has stated that it will closely monitor this system and improve it based on user feedback.
This technology will initially be implemented in the US, but if successful, it may be expanded to Europe and other countries. Strict data regulations like GDPR in Europe may necessitate modifications to its implementation. Experts believe this step could set a new standard for social media platforms.