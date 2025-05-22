YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

Police Remove Jyoti from Court in Film-Style Manner After the hearing, to protect YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra from the media’s gaze, the police removed her in a film-style manner. First, a Scorpio with tinted windows was brought, then the main court gate was closed. Immediately afterwards, Jyoti was seated in the vehicle, and the police team left. During this entire process, no police officer gave any statement to the media.
Jyoti was arrested on May 16. She was then in remand for 5 days, during which time she was questioned by Hisar police, as well as the NIA, Military Intelligence, IB, and other intelligence agencies.
Who is Jyoti Malhotra? Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of New Agrasen Colony, Hisar, previously worked as a receptionist at a coaching institute. She then began teaching at a private school in Hisar but did not stay there long. She then resumed working as a receptionist in a private office near a government college. After leaving her job in Gurugram during the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to Hisar, she started making YouTube videos. Jyoti started the YouTube channel ‘Travel with Jo’, which has approximately 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.31 lakh followers on Instagram. She shared information and experiences of her travels across India and abroad.