scriptYouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days | YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra&#39;s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana, who was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, has been in police remand for four days.

BharatMay 22, 2025 / 11:47 am

Patrika Desk

JYOTI MALHOTRA

ज्योति मल्होत्रा की पुलिस रिमांड चार दिन के लिए बढ़ा दी गई है (ज्योति मल्होत्रा फोटो- ‘Travel with JO’)

Jyoti Malhotra Spy Case: The police remand of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, has been extended by four days. On Thursday morning, around 9:30 am, Hisar police brought her to court amidst tight security. After a hearing lasting about an hour, the court ordered the extension of her remand. Jyoti was brought in under high security, and during this time, her father, Harish Malhotra, and other family members were not allowed to see her.

Police Remove Jyoti from Court in Film-Style Manner

After the hearing, to protect YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra from the media’s gaze, the police removed her in a film-style manner. First, a Scorpio with tinted windows was brought, then the main court gate was closed. Immediately afterwards, Jyoti was seated in the vehicle, and the police team left. During this entire process, no police officer gave any statement to the media.
Jyoti was arrested on May 16. She was then in remand for 5 days, during which time she was questioned by Hisar police, as well as the NIA, Military Intelligence, IB, and other intelligence agencies.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of New Agrasen Colony, Hisar, previously worked as a receptionist at a coaching institute. She then began teaching at a private school in Hisar but did not stay there long. She then resumed working as a receptionist in a private office near a government college. After leaving her job in Gurugram during the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to Hisar, she started making YouTube videos. Jyoti started the YouTube channel ‘Travel with Jo’, which has approximately 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.31 lakh followers on Instagram. She shared information and experiences of her travels across India and abroad.

News / National News / YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

National News

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

in 4 hours

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

National News

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

in 58 minutes

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

in 1 hour

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

in 2 hours

Latest National News

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

National News

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

in 58 minutes

Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

Narayanpur

Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

16 hours ago

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Ali Khan, Reprimands Him Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Comment

National News

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Ali Khan, Reprimands Him Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Comment

16 hours ago

Monsoon to Hit Kerala in 4 to 5 Days: IMD Issues Alert

National News

Monsoon to Hit Kerala in 4 to 5 Days: IMD Issues Alert

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.