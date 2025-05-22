YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

Police Remove Jyoti from Court in Film-Style Manner After the hearing, to protect YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra from the media’s gaze, the police removed her in a film-style manner. First, a Scorpio with tinted windows was brought, then the main court gate was closed. Immediately afterwards, Jyoti was seated in the vehicle, and the police team left. During this entire process, no police officer gave any statement to the media.

Jyoti was arrested on May 16. She was then in remand for 5 days, during which time she was questioned by Hisar police, as well as the NIA, Military Intelligence, IB, and other intelligence agencies.