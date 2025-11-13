Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Zelensky in a Tight Spot in Ukraine as Former Ally Accused of Billion-Dollar Scam Amidst War! Russia Says…

Former business partner of Ukrainian President Zelensky, Timur Mindich, is accused of a $100 million (830 crore rupees) scam. An investigation is underway into bribery of contractors in the energy sector.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Trump Zelensky peace proposals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Photo: X handle @Lev)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently in a difficult situation in his country. His friend has betrayed him in a time of crisis.

Zelensky's friend and Ukraine's Energy Minister has been accused of committing the biggest scam in the country. The Zelensky administration is facing allegations of corruption at a time when the war between Ukraine and Russia is at its peak.

The minister accused by investigators of embezzling billions of rupees is also said to have been Zelensky's business partner. The minister's name is reported to be Timur Mindich. He has been removed from his ministerial post following the corruption allegations.

Manipulation of 830 Crore Rupees

Timur Mindich is accused of bribery amounting to 100 million dollars (approximately 830 crore rupees). Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) stated that Mindich was leading a group that received approximately 100 million dollars in bribes and commissions from contractors of an energy company in exchange for business deals.

Money Received Through Shell Companies

According to the bureau, the group laundered millions of dollars through shell companies. However, Mindich fled Ukraine before being formally charged.

Zelensky initially did not take the matter seriously. But as public pressure mounted, the President had to take action against his friend. Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko said, "Inner circles have always been a problem for almost every Ukrainian president."

The Bad Outcome of Trusting a Friend

He added, "For Zelensky, these are friends. People he knew and trusted. But life has punished him many times, especially now in Mindich's case, which shows that over-trusting friends can lead to bad outcomes."

Russia Corners Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia has cornered Ukraine over this issue. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that countries that have recently provided financial aid to Ukraine are observing Zelensky's activities. He will now have to answer to the world on corruption issues.

He told reporters, "Other countries are also seeing that a large portion of the money they provide to Ukraine from taxpayers is being swallowed by the Kyiv government."

