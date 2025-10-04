Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Government forms judicial commission to investigate, led by High Court judge

Zubeen Garg (Image: ANI)
Zubeen Garg Death Inquiry Commission: The Assam government has formed a judicial commission to investigate the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. According to news agency PTI, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has constituted a one-member inquiry commission headed by Gauhati High Court judge Saumitra Saikia.
Zubeen passed away on September 19 while swimming in Singapore. Following his death, his post-mortem was conducted twice, once in Singapore and the other in Assam. Neither of these examinations could ascertain any direct cause related to the singer's death. However, the reason for his death remains a mystery, and many questions surrounding this unfortunate incident are yet to be answered.
It is believed that Garg fainted while swimming during a boat trip in Singapore and was declared dead upon being taken to Singapore General Hospital. The death certificate issued by Singaporean authorities states "drowning" as the cause of his death.
The police have so far made four arrests: Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the Singapore Northeast Festival; Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma; and two musicians from Zubeen's band, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta. Zubeen's bandmates were present at the scene at the time of his death. The Assam Police's SIT is also investigating murder charges against Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma. According to Special Director General of Police (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, the arrests were made based on preliminary findings, and the investigation team is currently questioning both individuals. I cannot share more information on the matter. We have added Section 103 of BNS to the FIR. The new investigation contradicts claims that his death occurred during scuba diving.
