Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Singer's Manager Siddharth Sharma and Singapore Fest Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta Arrested

Zubeen Garg and Wife (Image: X)
More than 10 days after the death of Assam's singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, Assam Police have arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the North East India Festival, and Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma. They were brought to Guwahati on Wednesday morning.
According to a report in The Indian Express, a senior police officer confirmed the arrest of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubin Garg’s manager.
The Assam CID had issued a summons to Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main accused in the case registered in connection with Garg’s death, and Siddhartha Sharma to appear on October 6. Both had not returned to Assam since the incident. Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main accused in Zubin Garg’s death, was reportedly arrested at Delhi airport from Singapore, while Siddhartha Sharma was arrested in Gurugram.
Zubin Garg, 52, passed away in Singapore on September 19 during the North East India Festival. He had fainted while swimming during a boat trip and was declared dead upon being taken to Singapore General Hospital. The death certificate issued by Singaporean authorities stated the cause of death as "drowning".
Both Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma were present during the boat trip with Zubin. Negligence and mismanagement by Mahanta and Sharma were cited as reasons for Zubin's death, and complaints were lodged against them at several places in Assam. The Assam CID has registered a consolidated case against Mahanta, Sharma, and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence in this matter.
Both Sharma and Mahanta had issued statements saying they were avoiding returning to Assam due to fears for their safety owing to widespread public outrage against them.
The Home Ministry had on Tuesday written to the Singapore government seeking assistance from their authorities in the investigation, based on the mutual legal assistance treaty between the governments of India and Singapore.
