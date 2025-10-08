Zubeen Garg death: Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg arrested

Zubeen Garg death: A new twist has emerged in the mysterious death of Assam's renowned singer and musician Zubeen Garg in Singapore. His cousin and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Assam Police, Sandipan Garg, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Sandipan Garg was arrested on Wednesday morning, approximately 20 days after Zubeen's death. This is the fifth arrest in the case.