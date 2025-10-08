Zubeen Garg death: Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg arrested

Zubeen Garg (Image: X)
Zubeen Garg death: A new twist has emerged in the mysterious death of Assam's renowned singer and musician Zubeen Garg in Singapore. His cousin and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Assam Police, Sandipan Garg, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Sandipan Garg was arrested on Wednesday morning, approximately 20 days after Zubeen's death. This is the fifth arrest in the case.
Quoting news agency PTI, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said, "We have arrested Sandipan Garg. We are now completing the necessary legal formalities." Sandipan has been interrogated multiple times in the past few days regarding this case. Sandipan Garg was present on the yacht where Zubeen met with an accident during scuba diving.
So far, five people have been arrested in the investigation into Zubeen's death. On October 1 and 2, the SIT first arrested Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. Both have been charged with murder (under IPC Section 103), criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence. Shyamkanu is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.
Subsequently, on October 2, Zubeen's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta were also taken into custody. Goswami was seen swimming very close to Zubeen in the video footage, while Mahanta allegedly recorded the entire incident on her mobile. Goswami had initially alleged that manager Siddharth prevented Zubeen's rescue by shouting 'Jabo de, jabo de' (Let him go), and also expressed suspicion of poisoning.
