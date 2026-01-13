Delhi Airport to Remain Closed for Six Days Due to Security Concerns; Thousands of Passengers to be Affected

Flight operations at Delhi Airport to face disruption for six days
Delhi Airport Closed: Flights in Delhi were already being severely affected by fog during winter, with flights departing late due to low visibility. Now, a new challenge has arisen for passengers. The government, considering security reasons, has decided to temporarily close the capital's airspace for six days. This will directly impact flights departing from and arriving in Delhi, potentially causing inconvenience to passengers.
The government issued a Notice to Airmen on Tuesday. According to this, the airspace will remain closed for scheduled times for six days starting January 21. As per the government's order, air traffic in Delhi will be halted daily from 10:20 AM to 12:45 PM. This means that no commercial flight will be able to use this airspace for approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes. Both take-offs and landings will be suspended during this period. Passengers may face flight delays and cancellations. The government has instructed airlines to reschedule their flights.
Every year, before Republic Day, a full-dress rehearsal of the parade and flypast takes place on Kartavya Path. This involves Air Force aircraft, helicopters, and military equipment. Due to VVIPs and national security, it is considered necessary to halt regular air traffic during this time. While this does not mean all flights will be cancelled, their timings may be altered. Managing time becomes even more difficult during the foggy season.
According to data, over 600 flights are expected to be affected due to the airspace closure. This period is considered the busiest slot for Delhi Airport, with flights operating both domestically and internationally. Passengers travelling to Europe or other cities in the country may face difficulties catching their connecting flights. Consequently, thousands of people daily will have to deal with issues such as changes in flight timings, delays, or cancellations.
If your flight is scheduled to depart from or arrive in Delhi, ensure your contact number and email address are updated with the airline. Stay informed by regularly checking for updates so that you are immediately notified of any changes in flight schedules or cancellations, thus avoiding inconvenience. In case of flight cancellation, airlines typically offer alternative flight options or a full refund. Also, be aware that booking flight tickets at the last minute may result in higher prices.
