Delhi Airport to Remain Closed for Six Days Due to Security Concerns; Thousands of Passengers to be Affected

The government issued a Notice to Airmen on Tuesday. According to this, the airspace will remain closed for scheduled times for six days starting January 21. As per the government's order, air traffic in Delhi will be halted daily from 10:20 AM to 12:45 PM. This means that no commercial flight will be able to use this airspace for approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes. Both take-offs and landings will be suspended during this period. Passengers may face flight delays and cancellations. The government has instructed airlines to reschedule their flights.