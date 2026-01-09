9 January 2026,

Friday

New Delhi

Delhi-NCR Braces for Rain Alert After Noida Showers, Expect Colder Temperatures and Reduced Pollution

Amidst the ongoing rain in Noida, the Meteorological Department has also forecast rain in Delhi-NCR.

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 09, 2026

rain in noida

Symbolic photo (Source: Gemini)

Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has also predicted rain in the Delhi NCR region along with Noida. It has been raining in parts of Noida since Friday morning, and now the Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for rain in Delhi NCR. Although this will increase the cold, good news for Delhiites is that the rain will improve air pollution and suppress dust particles.

Weather to remain fluctuating until January 16

According to IMD, the weather is expected to continue fluctuating in this manner until January 16. Delhi NCR will experience fog in the morning, but sunshine is expected during the day. Rain is anticipated due to a Western Disturbance. The Noida region experienced rainfall on Friday, and now rain is also expected in NCR and adjoining areas. On Friday, rain or drizzle is expected in various areas of Delhi, including Rajiv Chowk, Buddha Jayanti Park, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dwarka, and other locations. Light rain is also expected around Delhi Cantt. Currently, the cold is increasing in Delhi. People are facing cough and cold due to fog and cold waves. The coldest weather was recorded near Delhi Palampur Airport, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius.

Chances of rain due to Western Disturbance

According to weather experts, these symptoms of cold and rain are due to a Western Disturbance. A Western Disturbance is developing in North Punjab and the surrounding areas. Sea winds are blowing at a speed of 135 miles per hour. These winds are causing increased cold and fog, and now there is a possibility of rain due to the Western Disturbance. The good news is that if it rains, even though the cold will increase, Delhiites might get some respite from fog and rising pollution. The rain will clear the dust particles in the air.

Know the forecast for the entire week (Weather Update)

There is not much change expected in Delhi's weather for the next seven days. The cold will persist, with a slight drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures. This means Delhiites and residents of the NCR region will continue to face fog and cold. The cold is severe. The administration has advised people riding two-wheelers to take special precautions. People have been urged to be cautious with children and the elderly during the morning and evening cold and to travel in the fog only if necessary.

Published on:

09 Jan 2026 10:46 am

Delhi-NCR Braces for Rain Alert After Noida Showers, Expect Colder Temperatures and Reduced Pollution

