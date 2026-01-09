Delhi-NCR Braces for Rain Alert After Noida Showers, Expect Colder Temperatures and Reduced Pollution

According to IMD, the weather is expected to continue fluctuating in this manner until January 16. Delhi NCR will experience fog in the morning, but sunshine is expected during the day. Rain is anticipated due to a Western Disturbance. The Noida region experienced rainfall on Friday, and now rain is also expected in NCR and adjoining areas. On Friday, rain or drizzle is expected in various areas of Delhi, including Rajiv Chowk, Buddha Jayanti Park, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dwarka, and other locations. Light rain is also expected around Delhi Cantt. Currently, the cold is increasing in Delhi. People are facing cough and cold due to fog and cold waves. The coldest weather was recorded near Delhi Palampur Airport, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius.