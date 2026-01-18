Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Again, AQI Reaches 428, GRAP-4 Implemented

To improve these conditions, the entry of trucks into Delhi has been completely banned. However, trucks carrying essential goods and those involved in essential services will be allowed entry. Only electric, CNG, LNG, and BS-VI diesel trucks will be permitted to enter Delhi. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are also banned unless they are involved in essential services. Furthermore, BS-IV and older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles within Delhi are prohibited. All construction and demolition activities, including road, highway, flyover, pipeline, electricity transmission, and telecommunication projects, have been stopped. Vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, bricks, cement, and debris are also not allowed to enter Delhi.