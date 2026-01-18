18 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

New Delhi

Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Again, AQI Reaches 428, GRAP-4 Implemented

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) suddenly crossed 400 on Saturday. Seeing the deteriorating situation, construction and demolition activities have been halted, and the entry of trucks has been banned.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

delhi news

Image: Patrika

Delhi's air pollution has once again reached dangerous levels. On Saturday evening at 4 PM, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 400. By 8 PM, it rapidly increased to 428. A senior official from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) informed media personnel that this surge in AQI was due to a Western disturbance, extremely adverse weather and meteorological conditions, and the inability of pollutants to disperse.

In view of the rising air pollution, the strictest restrictions under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been implemented in Delhi-NCR from Saturday. The capital's average AQI was recorded at 400, which falls under the 'Very Poor' category and is on the verge of the 'Severe' level. This is considered a significant increase compared to Friday's AQI of 354, when GRAP-3 measures were implemented.

Situation in areas adjoining Delhi is not good

The air in cities adjoining Delhi is also not showing signs of relief. In Noida, the AQI was recorded at 388 on Saturday, up from 363 the previous day. In Gurugram, the AQI was 360, while on Friday it was recorded at 347. Similarly, an increase in AQI was registered in Ghaziabad and Meerut.

Schools in hybrid mode, offices on work from home!

Under GRAP-4, students from class 9th to 11th in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts of Delhi and NCR will attend classes in a hybrid mode, which includes both offline and online classes. In Delhi, instructions have been issued for 50 percent of employees in government, municipal, and private offices to work from home. Considering these circumstances, the central government may also consider a similar arrangement for its employees.

Trucks entry banned in Delhi, construction work halted

To improve these conditions, the entry of trucks into Delhi has been completely banned. However, trucks carrying essential goods and those involved in essential services will be allowed entry. Only electric, CNG, LNG, and BS-VI diesel trucks will be permitted to enter Delhi. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are also banned unless they are involved in essential services. Furthermore, BS-IV and older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles within Delhi are prohibited. All construction and demolition activities, including road, highway, flyover, pipeline, electricity transmission, and telecommunication projects, have been stopped. Vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, bricks, cement, and debris are also not allowed to enter Delhi.

Relief may take time

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), wind speed is expected to remain below 10 km per hour. The weather will remain calm in the mornings and evenings, further hindering the dispersion of pollutants. The department states that the air quality may remain in the 'Severe' category on Sunday as well. A slight improvement is expected in the next two days thereafter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Sunday. Dense fog was also observed in many parts of the capital on Saturday, affecting visibility and causing significant inconvenience to people. According to the weather department, the situation on Sunday is not expected to be much better.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Weather News

weather news

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 10:48 am

News / Delhi / New Delhi / Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Again, AQI Reaches 428, GRAP-4 Implemented

Big News

View All

New Delhi

Delhi

Trending

Major Alert in Delhi Before January 26!

Delhi
New Delhi

NCR: Schools shut again for children’s safety, holidays extended in some areas, timings changed elsewhere

schools closed winter vacation extended in noida till 8th class and ghaziabad school timing 10 to 3
New Delhi

Delhi Airport to Remain Closed for Six Days Due to Security Concerns; Thousands of Passengers to be Affected

delhia airport closed for 6 days after 21 january due to republic day security
New Delhi

Bulldozer Action Near Delhi's Jama Masjid: MCD Gears Up to Remove Encroachments Following High Court Order

New Delhi

Delhi-NCR Braces for Rain Alert After Noida Showers, Expect Colder Temperatures and Reduced Pollution

rain in noida
New Delhi
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.