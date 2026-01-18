Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Again, AQI Reaches 428, GRAP-4 Implemented

Image: Patrika
Delhi's air pollution has once again reached dangerous levels. On Saturday evening at 4 PM, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 400. By 8 PM, it rapidly increased to 428. A senior official from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) informed media personnel that this surge in AQI was due to a Western disturbance, extremely adverse weather and meteorological conditions, and the inability of pollutants to disperse.
In view of the rising air pollution, the strictest restrictions under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been implemented in Delhi-NCR from Saturday. The capital's average AQI was recorded at 400, which falls under the 'Very Poor' category and is on the verge of the 'Severe' level. This is considered a significant increase compared to Friday's AQI of 354, when GRAP-3 measures were implemented.
The air in cities adjoining Delhi is also not showing signs of relief. In Noida, the AQI was recorded at 388 on Saturday, up from 363 the previous day. In Gurugram, the AQI was 360, while on Friday it was recorded at 347. Similarly, an increase in AQI was registered in Ghaziabad and Meerut.
Under GRAP-4, students from class 9th to 11th in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts of Delhi and NCR will attend classes in a hybrid mode, which includes both offline and online classes. In Delhi, instructions have been issued for 50 percent of employees in government, municipal, and private offices to work from home. Considering these circumstances, the central government may also consider a similar arrangement for its employees.
To improve these conditions, the entry of trucks into Delhi has been completely banned. However, trucks carrying essential goods and those involved in essential services will be allowed entry. Only electric, CNG, LNG, and BS-VI diesel trucks will be permitted to enter Delhi. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are also banned unless they are involved in essential services. Furthermore, BS-IV and older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles within Delhi are prohibited. All construction and demolition activities, including road, highway, flyover, pipeline, electricity transmission, and telecommunication projects, have been stopped. Vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, bricks, cement, and debris are also not allowed to enter Delhi.
According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), wind speed is expected to remain below 10 km per hour. The weather will remain calm in the mornings and evenings, further hindering the dispersion of pollutants. The department states that the air quality may remain in the 'Severe' category on Sunday as well. A slight improvement is expected in the next two days thereafter.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Sunday. Dense fog was also observed in many parts of the capital on Saturday, affecting visibility and causing significant inconvenience to people. According to the weather department, the situation on Sunday is not expected to be much better.
