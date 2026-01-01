1 January 2026,

Thursday

New Delhi

Ola and Uber Face New Competition as Bharat Taxi Service Launches, Offering Rides for Just ₹30 for Four Kilometres

BTS: India Taxi Service will not take any commission, instead it will give subsidy. This will give drivers more money and reduce fares.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

BTS

Bharat Taxi Service (Image: Patrika)

Big news for the people of Delhi-Mumbai and Bengaluru. Bharat Taxi Service, which has arrived to compete with Ola and Uber this New Year, has released its price list. This list is a gift for those who take daily rides. The special thing is that those who avail the services of this BTS, i.e., Bharat Service Taxi Service, will not have to pay any extra charge or surge charge. The fare will be fixed in this service.

BTS: Good News for Customers and Drivers Alike

This service, launched on the New Year, could prove to be a boon for people. The special thing is that this service is completely indigenous, and the drivers providing services in this service will also get ownership. This service started in Delhi NCR from January 1. Now you must be wondering how BTS will compete with the already running services Ola and Uber. We will resolve this doubt as well. The special thing about this service is that there is no commission. This commission-free service is designed on the lines of a cooperative. The objective of this service is to give ownership to the cab drivers who work hard day and night to serve people, and to increase and stabilise their earnings.

BTS Will Not Take Commission, Will Also Provide Subsidy

This scheme will be operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. If everything goes according to plan, then the taxi owners, drivers, and passengers travelling through this Indian taxi service will all benefit. It is also believed that with the arrival of this service, the arbitrariness of Ola and Uber will also be curbed, and these companies may also have to become more flexible for customers. Another special feature of the Indian taxi service is that during booking, the booker will be able to see their fare in advance. It will not be the case that the fare is shown to you at the final stage of the booking process. There will be no increase in fare due to bad weather or time of day; the fare will remain the same here.

BTS Launched on Both Android and iPhone

Currently, this service has been launched on both Android and iOS platforms. The special thing is that this will be India's first government-aided zero-commission taxi service. The government will provide subsidies in this scheme to increase the income of cab drivers and ensure they receive the full return for their hard work. Additionally, the common public booking rides will not be heavily impacted financially due to commissions.

