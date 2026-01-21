Republic Day Parade Rehearsal Video Goes Viral in Delhi, Soldiers Add 'Le Beta' Flair to Performance

Image: Patrika
A video of rehearsals before the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi is going viral on social media. In this, a contingent of army soldiers is seen rehearsing while humming the song 'Dil Na Diya' from the film 'Krrish'. The soldiers also added a touch of 'Le Beta' in between. Social media users connected it with a goosebumps moment and the discipline, unity, and positive energy of the army. The reason behind the viral rehearsal video before the parade is a video trending on social media, in which a poor ragpicker, at the request of people, sings the song from the film 'Krrish' in his own unique style.
In fact, on a biting cold Wednesday morning in Delhi, a different atmosphere was witnessed on Kartavya Path when the Indian Army soldiers, engaged in preparations for the Republic Day parade, presented a spectacular display of enthusiasm and fun along with discipline. During the warm-up before the parade rehearsal, the soldiers were not only seen marching in step but also humming and grooving to the popular song 'Dil Na Diya' from the Bollywood film 'Krrish'. Someone captured this moment on camera, and the video quickly went viral on social media.
The special aspect of this viral video was the fun touch of a recent social media trend in the song. A while ago, a video of a young man went viral on the internet, in which he was seen singing the song 'Dil Na Diya' in his own unique style, adding 'Le Beta' in between the lyrics. This same style was now seen among the army soldiers. The soldiers were seen humming 'Le Beta' along with the tune of the song, making the atmosphere even more light-hearted and energetic.
This video is rapidly going viral on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms. Many users termed it a 'goosebumps moment', while some praised the soldiers' discipline, unity, and positive energy. People are saying that this scene shows a new and modern form of patriotism, where smiles and human emotions are visible even amidst the strict training of the army. Many users wrote that this unique confluence of Bollywood and the army is heartwarming.
It is noteworthy that this rehearsal taking place on Kartavya Path is part of the preparations for the main Republic Day parade to be held on January 26. This grand parade will include contingents from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as paramilitary forces. In addition, colourful tableaux from various states and union territories of the country will showcase India's cultural diversity and military might. This video, emerging amidst the preparations for Republic Day 2026, is not only entertaining people but also demonstrating that the Indian Army is a symbol of not just discipline and duty, but also of zeal, enthusiasm, and positive thinking.
Republic Day 2026