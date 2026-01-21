Republic Day Parade Rehearsal Video Goes Viral in Delhi, Soldiers Add 'Le Beta' Flair to Performance

It is noteworthy that this rehearsal taking place on Kartavya Path is part of the preparations for the main Republic Day parade to be held on January 26. This grand parade will include contingents from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as paramilitary forces. In addition, colourful tableaux from various states and union territories of the country will showcase India's cultural diversity and military might. This video, emerging amidst the preparations for Republic Day 2026, is not only entertaining people but also demonstrating that the Indian Army is a symbol of not just discipline and duty, but also of zeal, enthusiasm, and positive thinking.