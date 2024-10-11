scriptThe woman’s unexpected move exposed the corruption of the employee who demanded a bribe of 50 thousand | Latest News | Patrika News
The woman’s unexpected move exposed the corruption of the employee who demanded a bribe of 50 thousand

Bribe Case: A woman approached the SDM office seeking a stay, but an employee demanded a bribe of 50 thousand in exchange. However, the woman unintentionally did something that not only exposed the corruption but also made the employee flee.

TikamgarhOct 11, 2024

Patrika Desk

bribe case
In a bizarre incident, a woman’s attempt to save her land exposed the corruption of an employee in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. The woman had applied for a stay to protect her land, but an employee at the SDM office demanded a bribe of 50 thousand rupees. However, the woman unintentionally did something that not only exposed the corruption but also made the employee flee.

Expose the Corruption

The woman had gone to the SDM office to get a stay to prevent the land mafia from taking over her land. However, the employee at the office demanded a bribe of 50 thousand rupees. The woman, who was struggling financially, was so desperate to save her land that she offered to give her cow as a bribe to the employee. The employee, however, fled the scene, and the woman’s unexpected move exposed the corruption.
The incident took place in the Baldevgarh tehsil office of Tikamgarh district, where the woman had gone to complain about the land mafia. The police had asked her to get a stay from the SDM office, but the employee at the office demanded a bribe. The woman, who was determined to save her land, did something unexpected that exposed the corruption.

Cow as a bribe

The woman’s land was taken over by the land mafia, and she went to the police station to file a complaint. The police asked her to get a stay from the SDM office, but the employee at the office demanded a bribe. The woman, who was struggling financially, was so desperate to save her land that she offered to give her cow as a bribe to the employee.
The next day, the woman went to the SDM office with her cow and tied it to the Tehsildar’s jeep. She then went to the office and looked for the employee who had demanded the bribe. The people present in the office said that the woman was looking for the employee and saying that she would give her cow as a bribe, but she wanted the stay order. If not, the land mafia would take over her land.

Employee fled

Witnesses said that the woman’s unexpected move created a stir in the office, and the employee who had demanded the bribe fled the scene. It will be interesting to see if the woman gets the stay order and if any action is taken against the corrupt employee.

