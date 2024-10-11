The woman’s unexpected move exposed the corruption of the employee who demanded a bribe of 50 thousand

Expose the Corruption The woman had gone to the SDM office to get a stay to prevent the land mafia from taking over her land. However, the employee at the office demanded a bribe of 50 thousand rupees. The woman, who was struggling financially, was so desperate to save her land that she offered to give her cow as a bribe to the employee. The employee, however, fled the scene, and the woman’s unexpected move exposed the corruption.

The next day, the woman went to the SDM office with her cow and tied it to the Tehsildar’s jeep. She then went to the office and looked for the employee who had demanded the bribe. The people present in the office said that the woman was looking for the employee and saying that she would give her cow as a bribe, but she wanted the stay order. If not, the land mafia would take over her land.