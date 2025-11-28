Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

News Bulletin

Jaipur: 7th grade student dies in suspected suicide

In the Sanganer Sadar police station area, the body of a seventh-grade student was found hanging in his house. After returning from school, he went into his room and did not come out for a long time.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

Jaipur pratap nagar 7th Class student Moksh Yadav committed suicide

Police engaged in investigation (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: A 13-year-old seventh-grade student, Moksh Yadav, was found hanging in his room in the Dairy Yojana area of Vatika Road on Wednesday. Neighbours rushed to the scene upon hearing screams, but it was too late.

According to the Sanganer Sadar police, Moksh was originally from Haryana and was living with his aunt in Jaipur to pursue his studies. His aunt, a resident of Jakrana in Behror, has her son working in a private job in Jaipur. Moksh had returned home from Janaki Devi School in Pratapnagar around 3:30 PM on Wednesday.

After returning from school, he took his aunt's mobile and went into his room. His aunt, who is differently-abled, was sitting outside. When no sound came from the room for a long time, she opened the door to find Moksh hanging. The police handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem.

Station House Officer Anil Jaiman stated that no suicide note was found, and the family has not expressed suspicion towards anyone. The reason behind the student's extreme step remains unclear. The family has departed for Haryana with the body.

Moksh had been living with his aunt for eight years

Moksh's family is reportedly facing financial difficulties. His father works as a labourer, and his parents reside in Haryana. Moksh was sent to Jaipur to live with his aunt for his education. According to neighbours, he was a quiet child and a good student. The entire neighbourhood is in shock due to his sudden action.

Amyra's death remains a mystery

Recently, a case of a nine-year-old girl's death also came to light in Jaipur. Amyra, a nine-year-old student at Neerja Modi School, died on school premises. This case continues to be a puzzle for the police. Amidst this, the incident of seventh-grader Moksh taking his own life has now emerged.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

28 Nov 2025 08:43 am

English News / News Bulletin / Jaipur: 7th grade student dies in suspected suicide

Big News

View All

News Bulletin

Trending

Air in 7 MP Cities Turns Toxic, AQI Issues Danger Alert

AQI Alert
Bhopal

Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat to Run with 16 Coaches, Not 8; Will Halt at These 5 Stations

(Photo Source - Patrika)
Indore

ANTF big action: Drugs reaching Rajasthan schools and colleges; 21 wanted traffickers held

Rajasthan ANTF Big Action
Jaipur

Madhya Pradesh: Police checking drive to fine uninsured vehicles up to Rs 5000

The mega checking drive is starting in MP. (Photo Source: Patrika)
Bhopal

10 Roads to Remain Diverted for 10 Days in Bhopal, Check Traffic Advisory Before Night Travel

Traffic Diversion
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.