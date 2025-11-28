Jaipur: 7th grade student dies in suspected suicide

Police engaged in investigation (Photo: Patrika)
Jaipur: A 13-year-old seventh-grade student, Moksh Yadav, was found hanging in his room in the Dairy Yojana area of Vatika Road on Wednesday. Neighbours rushed to the scene upon hearing screams, but it was too late.
According to the Sanganer Sadar police, Moksh was originally from Haryana and was living with his aunt in Jaipur to pursue his studies. His aunt, a resident of Jakrana in Behror, has her son working in a private job in Jaipur. Moksh had returned home from Janaki Devi School in Pratapnagar around 3:30 PM on Wednesday.
After returning from school, he took his aunt's mobile and went into his room. His aunt, who is differently-abled, was sitting outside. When no sound came from the room for a long time, she opened the door to find Moksh hanging. The police handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem.
Station House Officer Anil Jaiman stated that no suicide note was found, and the family has not expressed suspicion towards anyone. The reason behind the student's extreme step remains unclear. The family has departed for Haryana with the body.
Moksh's family is reportedly facing financial difficulties. His father works as a labourer, and his parents reside in Haryana. Moksh was sent to Jaipur to live with his aunt for his education. According to neighbours, he was a quiet child and a good student. The entire neighbourhood is in shock due to his sudden action.
Recently, a case of a nine-year-old girl's death also came to light in Jaipur. Amyra, a nine-year-old student at Neerja Modi School, died on school premises. This case continues to be a puzzle for the police. Amidst this, the incident of seventh-grader Moksh taking his own life has now emerged.
