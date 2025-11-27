Air in 7 MP Cities Turns Toxic, AQI Issues Danger Alert

(Photo Source- Patrika)
AQI Alert: The air in seven major cities of Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, will no longer be allowed to become more toxic. The administration, concerned about rising air pollution, has geared up. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain held an important meeting of the State Level Steering Committee of the National Clean Air Programme. Senior officials from all concerned departments were present.
Clear directives were issued in the meeting to bring the Air Quality Index (AQI) below 100 in these seven cities: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Dewas, Ujjain, and Singrauli. Orders were given to strictly control dust emanating from construction activities and other pollution sources. Furthermore, a framework for a large-scale public awareness campaign was to be prepared.
Notably, all departments have been strictly instructed to submit their future action plans, along with the current situation, by November 30. The administration has clearly stated that pollution will not be allowed to increase further. Breathable air is the right of every citizen, and this will be ensured at all costs.
