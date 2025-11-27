Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Air in 7 MP Cities Turns Toxic, AQI Issues Danger Alert

The air in 7 cities of MP, including Bhopal, is becoming toxic. In view of the situation, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has sought an action plan by November 30 in a high-level meeting.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

AQI Alert

(Photo Source- Patrika)

AQI Alert: The air in seven major cities of Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, will no longer be allowed to become more toxic. The administration, concerned about rising air pollution, has geared up. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain held an important meeting of the State Level Steering Committee of the National Clean Air Programme. Senior officials from all concerned departments were present.

Clear directives were issued in the meeting to bring the Air Quality Index (AQI) below 100 in these seven cities: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Dewas, Ujjain, and Singrauli. Orders were given to strictly control dust emanating from construction activities and other pollution sources. Furthermore, a framework for a large-scale public awareness campaign was to be prepared.

'Pollution Will Not Be Allowed to Increase Further'

Notably, all departments have been strictly instructed to submit their future action plans, along with the current situation, by November 30. The administration has clearly stated that pollution will not be allowed to increase further. Breathable air is the right of every citizen, and this will be ensured at all costs.

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 12:43 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Air in 7 MP Cities Turns Toxic, AQI Issues Danger Alert

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

