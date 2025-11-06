Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Air India Flight Delayed by Five Hours Due to Technical Glitch, 163 Passengers Stranded

Indore to Mumbai flight passengers faced several hours of delay due to a technical glitch.

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट को टेकऑफ से पहले रोक दिया गया। प्रतिकात्मक फोटो (सोर्स: सोशल मीडिया)

Air India flight (Image: Social Media)

MP News: An Air India flight from Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport to Mumbai was stopped before takeoff. According to information, Air India flight AI-2750, scheduled to depart from Indore to Mumbai, was halted on the runway. It is being reported that the pilot received a sudden fire indication alarm, after which the ATC instructed the aircraft to stop there. As a result, 163 passengers on board remained inside the aircraft for five hours. The flight, which was supposed to take off at 7:50 PM, could only depart for Mumbai at 11:41 PM.

No Clear Information Provided

Regarding this entire incident of flight delay, passengers stated that no clear information was being provided at the airport. The flight kept getting delayed, but no one was willing to explain the reasons for the aircraft being stopped. One passenger also informed the DG of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, about the flight delay. However, the situation remained the same for a long time even after that.

Several Flights Delayed

Yesterday, several other flights departing from Indore Airport were also delayed. The Indore to Pune and Indore to Goa flights departed 3 hours late. Similarly, the flight to Chennai was also delayed by more than 3 hours. Half a dozen other flights, including those to Sharjah and Raipur, departed from here with a delay of one to two hours due to various reasons.

Commotion at Mumbai Airport

Yesterday, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Jabalpur departed 4 hours late on Wednesday morning. The aircraft's captain suddenly reported a 'sick' status. Due to this, the aircraft could not take off at the scheduled time. Passengers, angered by the delay, created a commotion at Mumbai Airport. There was also an atmosphere of trouble at Jabalpur Airport, as the same aircraft was scheduled to depart for Delhi. 143 passengers travelling from Jabalpur to Delhi also had to wait. As the commotion escalated in both Mumbai and Jabalpur, the airline called another pilot.

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 12:09 pm

