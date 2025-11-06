Air India Flight Delayed by Five Hours Due to Technical Glitch, 163 Passengers Stranded

Yesterday, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Jabalpur departed 4 hours late on Wednesday morning. The aircraft's captain suddenly reported a 'sick' status. Due to this, the aircraft could not take off at the scheduled time. Passengers, angered by the delay, created a commotion at Mumbai Airport. There was also an atmosphere of trouble at Jabalpur Airport, as the same aircraft was scheduled to depart for Delhi. 143 passengers travelling from Jabalpur to Delhi also had to wait. As the commotion escalated in both Mumbai and Jabalpur, the airline called another pilot.