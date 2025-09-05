Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Indore; 161 Passengers Safe

An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore was forced to make an emergency landing at Indore Airport on Friday. The pilot reportedly noticed a technical malfunction in the engine before landing, after which he informed the ATC and executed an emergency landing. There were 161 passengers on board. Upon learning of the technical malfunction, all passengers became anxious. They were later disembarked safely.
According to reports, the pilot of Air India Express flight number IX-1028, arriving in Indore from Delhi, received information about a technical malfunction in the engine before landing. As a safety precaution, the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Indore Airport.
As soon as the ATC control received information about the aircraft, fire brigade, ambulance, and CISF teams were deployed at the airport. The aircraft landed safely at 9:54 AM. A technical team has begun investigating the malfunction. The aircraft will subsequently be sent back to Delhi.
It is understood that this same flight was scheduled to return to Delhi from Indore with passengers. Due to the technical malfunction in the engine, the flight is currently grounded at the airport. Its return flight, number IX-1029, scheduled to depart from Indore to Delhi at 10:05 AM, has been cancelled.