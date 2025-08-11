Air Pollution Crisis in MP: 29 Districts Choke on Toxic Air

MP News: Measures and initiatives undertaken to curb air pollution in Madhya Pradesh are proving inadequate. In 2024-25, the air quality in 29 district headquarters deteriorated instead of improving compared to the previous year. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in these areas has increased rather than decreased. This includes Indore, once considered the cleanest city in the country. However, Bhopal showed improvement. Notably, the AQI is also rising in tribal-dominated districts like Alirajpur, Dindori, Umaria, and Betul. Rapid development work in smaller districts, coupled with a lack of adherence to standards, is further contributing to air pollution. This shocking revelation has been made by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.
Burning of crop residue (parali and narwai), construction activities, and poor road conditions are primarily responsible for the increased pollution. Dust is generated, leading to a rise in PM-10 and PM 2.5 levels in the atmosphere. This was revealed in the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board's 2024-25 annual report. According to officials, the concerned departments in the districts have been informed about the situation and instructed to take action.
Reduce the number of diesel vehicles.
Restrict the movement of older vehicles.
Strictly prohibit the burning of domestic waste.
Ensure the use of tin or green nets at construction sites.
Strictly prohibit the burning of crop residue by farmers.
District – Previous – Current
Singrauli 135 154
Indore 113 114
Dhar 109.76 112
Betul 106 121
Ratlam 106 114
Raisen 99 102
Harda 99 103
Sagar 89 90
Seoni 82 88
Mandla 79 90
Balaghat 78 86
Khargone 77 90
Ashoknagar 77 78
Alirajpur 74 77
District – Previous – Current
Shivpuri 74 79
Morena 72 77
Sheopur 66 76
Mandsaur 64 70
Agar 61 66
Dindori 61 63
Umaria 60 63
Bhind 59 66
Anuppur 58 69
Niwari 58 62
Chhatarpur 57 63
Tikamgarh 56 57
Damoh 51 73
Rewa 51 64
(In Maihar district, the AQI increased from 45 to 65)
The Central Pollution Control Board has declared 131 cities across the country as non-attainment cities. This includes seven cities in Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar, and Dewas. The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board's report claims an improvement in PM-10 levels in these seven cities. According to the report, the highest improvement of 27% was seen in Jabalpur, while the lowest improvement of 5% was observed in Dewas. The revised target is to achieve a 40% reduction in PM-10 levels or reach the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by 2025-26.