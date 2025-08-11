Air Pollution Crisis in MP: 29 Districts Choke on Toxic Air

MP News: Measures and initiatives undertaken to curb air pollution in Madhya Pradesh are proving inadequate. In 2024-25, the air quality in 29 district headquarters deteriorated instead of improving compared to the previous year. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in these areas has increased rather than decreased. This includes Indore, once considered the cleanest city in the country. However, Bhopal showed improvement. Notably, the AQI is also rising in tribal-dominated districts like Alirajpur, Dindori, Umaria, and Betul. Rapid development work in smaller districts, coupled with a lack of adherence to standards, is further contributing to air pollution. This shocking revelation has been made by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.