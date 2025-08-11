11 August 2025,

Monday

Air Pollution Crisis in MP: 29 Districts Choke on Toxic Air

In 2024-25, the air quality in 29 district headquarters deteriorated instead of improving compared to the previous year.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Heart and kidney risks from air pollution
air pollution (Image: Patrika)

MP News: Measures and initiatives undertaken to curb air pollution in Madhya Pradesh are proving inadequate. In 2024-25, the air quality in 29 district headquarters deteriorated instead of improving compared to the previous year. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in these areas has increased rather than decreased. This includes Indore, once considered the cleanest city in the country. However, Bhopal showed improvement. Notably, the AQI is also rising in tribal-dominated districts like Alirajpur, Dindori, Umaria, and Betul. Rapid development work in smaller districts, coupled with a lack of adherence to standards, is further contributing to air pollution. This shocking revelation has been made by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Reasons for the Deterioration

Burning of crop residue (parali and narwai), construction activities, and poor road conditions are primarily responsible for the increased pollution. Dust is generated, leading to a rise in PM-10 and PM 2.5 levels in the atmosphere. This was revealed in the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board's 2024-25 annual report. According to officials, the concerned departments in the districts have been informed about the situation and instructed to take action.

Suggested Measures

Reduce the number of diesel vehicles.

Restrict the movement of older vehicles.

Strictly prohibit the burning of domestic waste.

Ensure the use of tin or green nets at construction sites.

Strictly prohibit the burning of crop residue by farmers.

Average AQI in 2023-24 and 2024-25

District – Previous – Current

Singrauli 135 154

Indore 113 114

Dhar 109.76 112

Betul 106 121

Ratlam 106 114

Raisen 99 102

Harda 99 103

Sagar 89 90

Seoni 82 88

Mandla 79 90

Balaghat 78 86

Khargone 77 90

Ashoknagar 77 78

Alirajpur 74 77

District – Previous – Current

Shivpuri 74 79

Morena 72 77

Sheopur 66 76

Mandsaur 64 70

Agar 61 66

Dindori 61 63

Umaria 60 63

Bhind 59 66

Anuppur 58 69

Niwari 58 62

Chhatarpur 57 63

Tikamgarh 56 57

Damoh 51 73

Rewa 51 64

(In Maihar district, the AQI increased from 45 to 65)

Target: 40% Reduction by 2025-26

The Central Pollution Control Board has declared 131 cities across the country as non-attainment cities. This includes seven cities in Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar, and Dewas. The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board's report claims an improvement in PM-10 levels in these seven cities. According to the report, the highest improvement of 27% was seen in Jabalpur, while the lowest improvement of 5% was observed in Dewas. The revised target is to achieve a 40% reduction in PM-10 levels or reach the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by 2025-26.

