Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to Faizan Khan, accused in the viral video case, but with a condition. He will have to stand in front of the tricolor at the police station every month and chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and salute the national flag 21 times until the case is over.

Oct 17, 2024

Patrika Desk

A video of a man shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ went viral in Bhopal. The man was arrested by the police on the complaint of Bajrangdal activists. The High Court has granted bail to the accused on a unique condition. The condition is that the accused will have to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and salute the national flag 21 times at the police station every month.

High Court’s Unique Condition

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to Faizan Khan, accused in the viral video case, but with a condition. Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal has granted bail to the accused on the condition that he will have to mark his attendance at the Misrod police station on the first and fourth Tuesday of every month until the case is over. He will also have to stand in front of the tricolor at the police station chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and salute the national flag 21 times.
The single bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal has also clarified that this bail order will remain in effect until the case is over, and any violation of the bail conditions or failure to comply with the conditions will render the bail ineffective.

Arrested in May

Faisal Khan, alias Faizan (28), was arrested on May 17, 2024, after a video of him shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ went viral on social media. The video reached the Hindu organization Bajrangdal, whose activists went to Faizan’s house and handed him over to the police. The Misrod police then arrested Faizan.
After being sent to judicial custody, Faizan approached the High Court for bail. His lawyer argued that he was falsely implicated. However, his lawyer admitted that Faizan was seen shouting the slogan in the video. The lawyer prayed that Faizan be released on bail with certain strict conditions.

