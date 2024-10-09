45 Days intake well’s Pillar Damage: Municipal Entangled in Tender Processes

Temporary Arrangements

Instead of finding a quick solution to this serious problem of the intake well, the municipal corporation’s administration is making temporary arrangements. If any problem arises in the old intake well, the city dwellers will face a critical situation. The municipal corporation also does not have any solid option to deal with it.

Two intake wells with a capacity of 15 MLD

According to sources, there are two intake wells with a capacity of 15 MLD in Sarfa. These wells supply water to the city after purification. One of these is an old 7 MLD well, and the other is a new 8 MLD well. After the heavy rainfall in August, seven pillars of the new intake well were damaged, affecting the water supply. The municipal corporation had made arrangements for water supply by connecting the old intake well to the city. Now, when the water level has decreased, a temporary dam has been built using soil and other materials to store water, and arrangements have been made for water supply.

Work to start after a tender process

According to the municipal corporation, technical approval has been received for the construction of pillars along with other works. The tender process has been initiated for this. After the tender, the work of constructing pillars will begin. This process will take around 15 more days. Only after that, the repair work of the Sarfa intake well will start. This means that more than a month will be taken. People are already troubled by the inadequate water supply and dirty water in the city.