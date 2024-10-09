script45 Days intake well’s Pillar Damage: Municipal Entangled in Tender Processes | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

45 Days intake well’s Pillar Damage: Municipal Entangled in Tender Processes

Other works will be done with the new intake well, inadequate water supply is not being done

ShahdolOct 09, 2024 / 05:45 pm

Patrika Desk

The municipal corporation is showing a lackadaisical attitude towards the serious issue of inadequate water supply in the city. It’s been almost 45 days since the new intake well’s pillars were damaged, and the municipal corporation is still entangled in tender and other processes. Despite this, many parts of the city are not receiving sufficient water supply. In some areas, muddy water is being supplied, while in others, water supply is being done intermittently. Even then, the municipal corporation is boasting that sufficient water supply is being done throughout the city.

Temporary Arrangements


Instead of finding a quick solution to this serious problem of the intake well, the municipal corporation’s administration is making temporary arrangements. If any problem arises in the old intake well, the city dwellers will face a critical situation. The municipal corporation also does not have any solid option to deal with it.

Two intake wells with a capacity of 15 MLD


According to sources, there are two intake wells with a capacity of 15 MLD in Sarfa. These wells supply water to the city after purification. One of these is an old 7 MLD well, and the other is a new 8 MLD well. After the heavy rainfall in August, seven pillars of the new intake well were damaged, affecting the water supply. The municipal corporation had made arrangements for water supply by connecting the old intake well to the city. Now, when the water level has decreased, a temporary dam has been built using soil and other materials to store water, and arrangements have been made for water supply.

Work to start after a tender process


According to the municipal corporation, technical approval has been received for the construction of pillars along with other works. The tender process has been initiated for this. After the tender, the work of constructing pillars will begin. This process will take around 15 more days. Only after that, the repair work of the Sarfa intake well will start. This means that more than a month will be taken. People are already troubled by the inadequate water supply and dirty water in the city.

Tender Process


Other small works will be done along with the construction of intake well pillars. Currently, water supply is being done by building a temporary dam. The work will start after the tender process.
Sharad Dwivedi, Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Shahdol

News / News Bulletin / 45 Days intake well’s Pillar Damage: Municipal Entangled in Tender Processes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

Special

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

2 hours ago

Free Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains

National News

Free Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains

in 5 hours

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

Exam

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

2 hours ago

GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

Education News

GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

1 hour ago

Latest News Bulletin

MP’s CRPF Jawan Dies in Haryana, Body Wrapped in Tricolor Returns

News Bulletin

MP’s CRPF Jawan Dies in Haryana, Body Wrapped in Tricolor Returns

in 4 hours

CM Mohan Yadav to give Rs 57.42 crore gift to Gwalior-Chambal

News Bulletin

CM Mohan Yadav to give Rs 57.42 crore gift to Gwalior-Chambal

in 4 hours

Drug Racket Was Running: Targeting Schools and Colleges

News Bulletin

Drug Racket Was Running: Targeting Schools and Colleges

in 4 hours

Factory Supplies Drugs On The Name Of Pesticide Production

News Bulletin

Factory Supplies Drugs On The Name Of Pesticide Production

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.