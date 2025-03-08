Bengaluru City University to be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University

Action will be taken to fill 2,000 vacant teaching positions in government first-grade colleges, engineering colleges, and polytechnics. Essential infrastructure will be provided in government engineering colleges, polytechnics, and degree colleges at a cost of ₹275 crore.

The UUCMS software implemented for integrated management of higher education institutions will be upgraded for effective implementation at a total cost of ₹30 crore. A constituent college of Visvesvaraya Technological University will be established in Chinthamani Taluk, Chikkaballapur district at a cost of ₹150 crore.

A special skill development programme will be launched for 23,000 students of degree colleges by KKRDB at a cost of ₹10 crore. A Prof. Nanjundaswamy Research Centre will be established at Mysore University.