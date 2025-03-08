scriptBengaluru City University to be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University | Latest News | Patrika News
Bengaluru City University to be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University

To establish it as a model university in the country, Government Arts College and Government R.C. College will be made constituent colleges of this university.

Bengaluru City University will be renamed Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University. Government Arts College and Government R.C. College will be made constituent colleges of this university to make it a model university in the country.
Action will be taken to fill 2,000 vacant teaching positions in government first-grade colleges, engineering colleges, and polytechnics.

Essential infrastructure will be provided in government engineering colleges, polytechnics, and degree colleges at a cost of ₹275 crore.
The UUCMS software implemented for integrated management of higher education institutions will be upgraded for effective implementation at a total cost of ₹30 crore.

A constituent college of Visvesvaraya Technological University will be established in Chinthamani Taluk, Chikkaballapur district at a cost of ₹150 crore.
A special skill development programme will be launched for 23,000 students of degree colleges by KKRDB at a cost of ₹10 crore.

A Prof. Nanjundaswamy Research Centre will be established at Mysore University.

