Bhopal

10 Roads to Remain Diverted for 10 Days in Bhopal, Check Traffic Advisory Before Night Travel

Bhopal Police has issued a traffic advisory. Due to metro construction, routes will be diverted at night between November 24 and December 4, 2025.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

Traffic Diversion: A traffic advisory has been issued for the next 10 days in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. This traffic diversion will be effective from tomorrow on select city routes. In fact, metro construction work is underway in the city. Due to this, city routes will be diverted at night from Monday, November 24 to Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Girder launching work for the metro will be carried out from Karond to Lambakheda Road (CIAE Campus). This work is targeted to be completed from November 24 to December 4. However, considering the heavy pressure of vehicles in the area, the girder launching work will be done from night to morning. In this regard, traffic diversion will be effective between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Arrangements for Two-Wheeler and Four-Wheeler Vehicles

New route for light vehicles - Two-wheelers, four-wheelers, as well as small vehicles can enter and exit via Mittal College Road in front of BHMRC Hospital, passing through Rajvansh Colony, Gokul Market, Mittal Market, St. George School, and then Mittal College T-point.

Alternative Arrangements for Heavy Vehicles - Buses and Trucks

Heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks. Heavy vehicles going from Karond to Lambakheda will use the diverted route via Cheepda Kala to Bhanpur or Acharpura Meena Chauraha, passing through Asharam Bapu T-point. Movement affected at night, the main road will be temporarily closed due to construction work on the concerned routes.

Traffic Department's Appeal

Meanwhile, the city's traffic police have appealed to all vehicle drivers to follow the designated alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

