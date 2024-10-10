Bigg Boss 18: ‘Anupama’ famed Muskan Bamne, emotionally broken in just 4 days

Muskan got recognition for playing the character of Paakhi in the TV show ‘Anupama’. Her on-screen fights with her mother Anupama and her wrong behavior led to her being trolled on social media, but she also received praise from critics for her acting.

Muskan is from Itarsi, MP Muskan Bamne is from Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh. She spent her childhood in Itarsi and completed her education in MP. Muskan loved watching films, dancing, and acting since childhood. Her Instagram has many childhood pictures that suggest she was quite stylish even as a kid. When Muskan was in 7th grade, she decided to try her luck in acting and moved to Mumbai. Her family supported her decision.

Emotional Broke Down Muskan Bamne, who played Paakhi in ‘Anupama’, has not yet adjusted to ‘Bigg Boss 18’. She felt so lonely that she broke down remembering her family. She even made a request to Bigg Boss, which was rejected.