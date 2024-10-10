scriptBigg Boss 18: ‘Anupama’ famed Muskan Bamne, emotionally broken in just 4 days | Latest News | Patrika News
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Anupama’ famed Muskan Bamne, emotionally broken in just 4 days

MP News: Actress Muskan Bamne from the serial ‘Anupama’ has become a part of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ this year. She has a special connection with MP…

ItarsiOct 10, 2024 / 06:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne

Bigg Boss 18 has started. Many big TV stars have participated as contestants. One of them is Muskan Bamne from Madhya Pradesh. Salman Khan’s show has just started, and contestants have already started plotting against each other.
Muskan got recognition for playing the character of Paakhi in the TV show ‘Anupama’. Her on-screen fights with her mother Anupama and her wrong behavior led to her being trolled on social media, but she also received praise from critics for her acting.

Muskan is from Itarsi, MP

Muskan Bamne is from Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh. She spent her childhood in Itarsi and completed her education in MP. Muskan loved watching films, dancing, and acting since childhood. Her Instagram has many childhood pictures that suggest she was quite stylish even as a kid. When Muskan was in 7th grade, she decided to try her luck in acting and moved to Mumbai. Her family supported her decision.

Emotional Broke Down

Muskan Bamne, who played Paakhi in ‘Anupama’, has not yet adjusted to ‘Bigg Boss 18’. She felt so lonely that she broke down remembering her family. She even made a request to Bigg Boss, which was rejected.

Worked in a film

Muskan Bamne has also worked in the 2017 film ‘Haseena Parkar’ starring Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from acting, Muskan is also skilled in dance. She has a certificate in dance from a Mumbai dance school. Muskan often posts her dance videos on Instagram.

