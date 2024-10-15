BJP MLA’s big revelation: ‘Money is spent to become a member of BJP’, chaos erupts

BJP MLA targets his own party’s membership drive BJP MLA and former minister Ajay Vishnoi tweeted that to become a member of the BJP, one has to spend money. He received a call from a phone number +917880298199, which was from an agency that offered to make him a member of the BJP. It is clear that there are many such agencies that are providing these services. Baseless leaders who are trying to rise to power by taking advantage of these services are trying to become big leaders.

‘People trying to become big leaders’ Ajay Vishnoi further said that he has seen people becoming leaders by advertising, getting respect from leaders, and providing services to them. This is a new trend where people are trying to become big leaders by spending money and increasing the number of members. We old workers can only regret this decline.