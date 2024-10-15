BJP MLA’s big revelation: ‘Money is spent to become a member of BJP’, chaos erupts

scriptBJP MLA’s big revelation: ‘Money is spent to become a member of BJP’, chaos erupts | BJP MLA&#39;s big revelation &#39;Money is spent to become a member of BJP&#39;, chaos erupts | Latest News | Patrika News
MP Politics: There was a stir in Madhya Pradesh politics when BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi raised questions about his own party’s membership drive.

Oct 15, 2024

Madhya Pradesh’s politics has been witnessing a lot of turmoil these days. The BJP’s membership drive is underway, and many questions are being raised about it. This time, BJP MLA and former minister Ajay Vishnoi has himself questioned his own party’s membership drive, which has caused a stir in the political corridors.

BJP MLA targets his own party’s membership drive

BJP MLA and former minister Ajay Vishnoi tweeted that to become a member of the BJP, one has to spend money. He received a call from a phone number +917880298199, which was from an agency that offered to make him a member of the BJP. It is clear that there are many such agencies that are providing these services. Baseless leaders who are trying to rise to power by taking advantage of these services are trying to become big leaders.

‘People trying to become big leaders’

Ajay Vishnoi further said that he has seen people becoming leaders by advertising, getting respect from leaders, and providing services to them. This is a new trend where people are trying to become big leaders by spending money and increasing the number of members. We old workers can only regret this decline.

PCC Chief levels serious allegations

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari has accused the BJP of propagating fake numbers and running a membership drive with the help of agencies. He said that the BJP has been increasing the numbers of Madhya Pradesh for 20 years by spreading fake figures, and now they are doing the same in their membership drive.

