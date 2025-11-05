Cancer Cases Surge in Gas Tragedy Affected Areas, Exceeding 4,000

Image: Patrika
MP News: Nearly 40 years have passed since the Bhopal gas tragedy, yet the poison continues to reside within bodies. The number of cancer patients in the gas-affected areas is increasing annually. The slow pace of treatment and a shortage of doctors are shattering people's hopes. According to AIIMS and gas relief hospitals, patients with lung, cervical, and blood cancer are on the rise in the affected regions. Those exposed to the gas have a weakened immune system. However, it has not yet been definitively proven that cancer is occurring in gas victims and their descendants due to the effects of the gas.
"It is essential to examine every household affected by the gas, otherwise, the disease will continue to spread across generations. Awareness and screening camps need to be increased in the gas-affected areas. Cancer prevention is possible not just with medication, but with timely diagnosis and lifestyle improvements." - Dr. Ankit Jain, Assistant Professor, Oncologist, AIIMS Bhopal
According to data from the Gas Relief Department, over 4,000 gas victims have been registered as cancer patients so far. On average, 70 to 80 new patients emerge from the gas-affected colonies every month. Areas like Jayprakash Nagar, Kazi Camp, and Arif Nagar face a cancer risk three times higher than the general population.
