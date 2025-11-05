Cancer Cases Surge in Gas Tragedy Affected Areas, Exceeding 4,000

MP News: Nearly 40 years have passed since the Bhopal gas tragedy, yet the poison continues to reside within bodies. The number of cancer patients in the gas-affected areas is increasing annually. The slow pace of treatment and a shortage of doctors are shattering people's hopes. According to AIIMS and gas relief hospitals, patients with lung, cervical, and blood cancer are on the rise in the affected regions. Those exposed to the gas have a weakened immune system. However, it has not yet been definitively proven that cancer is occurring in gas victims and their descendants due to the effects of the gas.