Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Adopts Calf, Makes Major Announcement for Cattle Rearers

Padwa is being celebrated today at many places in Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, Govardhan and Gau Puja are being performed. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also performed Govardhan Puja and worshipped a cow. As per tradition, he applied a tilak to the cow and performed its aarti. CM Mohan Yadav picked up a calf and caressed it. He reiterated his commitment to making Madhya Pradesh the leading milk-producing state in the country. CM Mohan Yadav also announced financial assistance for those interested in raising cows. He stated that the state government will support anyone in the state who wishes to raise cows or run a cowshed.