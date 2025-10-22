Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Adopts Calf, Makes Major Announcement for Cattle Rearers

CM Mohan Yadav held a calf in his lap and caressed it in Indore (Image: Patrika)
Padwa is being celebrated today at many places in Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, Govardhan and Gau Puja are being performed. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also performed Govardhan Puja and worshipped a cow. As per tradition, he applied a tilak to the cow and performed its aarti. CM Mohan Yadav picked up a calf and caressed it. He reiterated his commitment to making Madhya Pradesh the leading milk-producing state in the country. CM Mohan Yadav also announced financial assistance for those interested in raising cows. He stated that the state government will support anyone in the state who wishes to raise cows or run a cowshed.
Extending his warm wishes to the people of the state on Govardhan Puja and Annakoot festival, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the cow is the soul of Sanatan culture. The organisation of Annakoot on Govardhan Puja enhances joy. CM Mohan Yadav called upon society to come forward for the conservation of cattle. Highlighting the importance of cow's milk, dung, and urine, he said that cow products are proving effective even in severe diseases like cancer. This has been scientifically proven.
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav reached the Resham Kendra Gaushala in Indore on Wednesday. A special program was organised here on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. CM Mohan Yadav worshipped the cow here. He also affectionately caressed a calf, holding it in his lap.
CM Mohan Yadav reiterated that we are committed to making Madhya Pradesh the leading milk-producing state in the country. To this end, several schemes are being run in the state to encourage animal husbandry and milk production. To ensure cows receive better fodder, the allocation per cow in cowsheds has been increased from ₹20 to ₹40. CM Mohan Yadav made an important announcement for cow rearers in the state. He said that the state government will provide ample financial support to anyone who wishes to raise cows or run a cowshed.
Earlier, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav had also participated in the state-level Govardhan Puja program in the capital on Tuesday. At the event organised at Ravindra Bhawan, he performed Govardhan Puja and aarti amidst Vedic chants. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav caressed a cow and fed it animal fodder. As per the tradition of Annakoot, a plate of 56 bhog (offerings) was presented to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav after offering new grains.
Big NewsView All
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
Trending