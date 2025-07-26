Coaching Rules: SC and High Court Tough on Student Safety, Guidelines Must Be Followed Within 2 Months

- Provide counsellors in proportion to the number of students.

- Avoid public shaming or humiliation based on student performance.

- Establish a helpline for mental health and suicide prevention.

- Provide training to all teaching and non-teaching staff from counsellors at least twice a year.

- Establish a mechanism for reporting incidents including sexual harassment, ragging, and bullying.

- Failure to take timely action will render the institution liable.

- Institutions should also organise seminars etc. for parents regarding students' mental health, so that they do not put undue pressure on their children.