Coaching Rules: SC and High Court Tough on Student Safety, Guidelines Must Be Followed Within 2 Months

Jaipur: The Supreme Court has directed all states and union territories to implement regulations for coaching centres within two months. These regulations will mandate registration, student protection, and a grievance redressal mechanism. The court also ordered the formation of district-level monitoring committees, headed by the Collector, to enforce these regulations, conduct inspections, and oversee complaints.
Addressing the issue of student suicides, the court instructed all educational institutions to adopt and implement a uniform mental health policy to prevent suicides. Furthermore, the central government must submit an affidavit within 90 days detailing compliance with the regulations, coordination with states, the monitoring mechanism, and the timeline for the report of the national task force on student mental health.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court directed the state government to strictly enforce the central government's guidelines and the provisions of the Indian Penal Code until a law is enacted. Coaching institutions have also been asked to provide information on the steps taken to prevent student suicides. A division bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Chandraprakash Shrimali issued this order on Friday on a suo moto public interest litigation. The next hearing will be held after three weeks.
All educational institutions should adopt a uniform mental health policy to prevent suicides, which will be updated annually. This policy must be publicly displayed on the institution's website and notice board.
All educational institutions with 100 or more students must employ at least one qualified counsellor, psychologist, or social worker. Institutions with fewer students should also make arrangements for counselling.
- Provide counsellors in proportion to the number of students.
- Avoid public shaming or humiliation based on student performance.
- Establish a helpline for mental health and suicide prevention.
- Provide training to all teaching and non-teaching staff from counsellors at least twice a year.
- Establish a mechanism for reporting incidents including sexual harassment, ragging, and bullying.
- Failure to take timely action will render the institution liable.
- Institutions should also organise seminars etc. for parents regarding students' mental health, so that they do not put undue pressure on their children.
- Maintain records of awareness activities and submit annual reports to the Department of Education, UGC, AICTE, and CBSE regulatory authorities.
- Increase non-academic activities, including sports. Regularly review the examination pattern.
- All educational institutions, including coaching centres and training institutes, should provide career counselling.
- Residential educational institutions should be free from harassment, bullying, and drugs.
- All residential institutions should implement safety mechanisms on rooftops, balconies, and other areas.
- The Rajasthan High Court has instructed the state government to implement central guidelines until a law is enacted.