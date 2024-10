Govind Prasad Mishra, a 38-year-old resident of Dewalond area’s Nado Anahra Tehsil Byohari, was posted in CRPF’s Bhopal battalion. He was deployed in Kaithal district’s Pundri assembly constituency for Haryana assembly election duty. It is reported that while performing duty, he suddenly suffered a heart attack and fell to the ground.

The Entire Village Gathered for the Last Rites The jawan was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead after examination. As soon as his mortal remains reached his native village, the entire village gathered to pay their last respects.