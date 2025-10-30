Cyber Fraud Alert: Dialing These Code Numbers Could Empty Bank Account, Police Warn of New Scammer Tactic

Image: Patrika
Cyber Fraud Alert: A new and dangerous method of fraud by cybercriminals has emerged in Madhya Pradesh. The Bhopal Cyber Crime and Crime Branch have issued an alert, informing the public that fraudsters are now forwarding mobile calls and messages to their own numbers to gain access to bank accounts and WhatsApp. The police have described this as a new and dangerous mobile fraud pattern. The alert warns that even a small lapse in caution can put a person's entire digital data at risk.
Regarding the matter, Additional DCP Cyber and Crime Branch, Shailendra Singh Chauhan, stated, "Be cautious of such calls. Verify any number before dialling it. Currently, a new trend of cyber fraud involving number codes and commands has surfaced. One should avoid dialling such numbers and codes."
According to cyber police, fraudsters call by impersonating officials from banks, mobile companies, or government agencies. Under some pretext, they ask the victim to dial codes like *21 (mobile number)# on their mobile. As soon as the person dials this code, all incoming calls and SMS to their number are forwarded to the fraudster's mobile. Subsequently, the fraudster gains access to OTPs, bank alerts, and verification codes received on the mobile. Using these OTPs, the criminals can access the victim's account and even their banking apps.
For reporting cybercrimes, contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or the Bhopal Cyber Crime Helpline at 9479990636.
