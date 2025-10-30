Cyber Fraud Alert: Dialing These Code Numbers Could Empty Bank Account, Police Warn of New Scammer Tactic

According to cyber police, fraudsters call by impersonating officials from banks, mobile companies, or government agencies. Under some pretext, they ask the victim to dial codes like *21 (mobile number)# on their mobile. As soon as the person dials this code, all incoming calls and SMS to their number are forwarded to the fraudster's mobile. Subsequently, the fraudster gains access to OTPs, bank alerts, and verification codes received on the mobile. Using these OTPs, the criminals can access the victim's account and even their banking apps.