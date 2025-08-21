Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Udaipur

Death Threat to Producer of ‘Udaipur Files’, One Detained in Udaipur

An objectionable comment posted on social media has sparked controversy in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Police have taken a young man named Mohammad Shahid into custody following a complaint filed by Amit Jani, the producer of the film 'Udaipur Files'.

Udaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Udaipur Files Producer Amit Jani
Udaipur Files Producer Amit Jani (Patrika Photo)

Udaipur: Amit Jani, the producer of the controversial film 'Udaipur Files' based on the Kanhaiyalal murder case, has received fresh threats on social media. Police have detained a young man in connection with these threats. The comments were posted on social media after Jani was hospitalised.

After his discharge from the hospital on Wednesday, Jani claimed that Bangladeshi individuals are instigating local residents and inciting them to murder him, similar to the killing of Kanhaiyalal.

Chest Pain Complaint

Jani had travelled to Ahmedabad and then Udaipur in connection with the film's release. He was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of chest pain. A man named Mohammad Shahid made threatening comments. Following a complaint, the police took Shahid into custody for questioning.

Amit Jani's Allegations

Jani alleges that he received a message stating, "We are 700 metres away and will send tiffin," which he interpreted as a "tiffin bomb" threat. Furthermore, a Bangladeshi youth, Hamad, commented on social media, "The tiffin is expensive, send a knife." Jani alleges that Kanhaiyalal's murder in Udaipur was carried out by Pakistan-backed extremists and that similar threats are being made again.

Police have begun questioning Shahid. Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether these are merely online comments or part of a larger network. Following allegations of Pakistani and Bangladeshi links, the police are taking the matter seriously. The threats have further heightened tensions in the city.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 10:43 am

English News / Rajasthan / Udaipur / Death Threat to Producer of ‘Udaipur Files’, One Detained in Udaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.