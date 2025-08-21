Death Threat to Producer of ‘Udaipur Files’, One Detained in Udaipur

Udaipur: Amit Jani, the producer of the controversial film 'Udaipur Files' based on the Kanhaiyalal murder case, has received fresh threats on social media. Police have detained a young man in connection with these threats. The comments were posted on social media after Jani was hospitalised.
After his discharge from the hospital on Wednesday, Jani claimed that Bangladeshi individuals are instigating local residents and inciting them to murder him, similar to the killing of Kanhaiyalal.
Jani had travelled to Ahmedabad and then Udaipur in connection with the film's release. He was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of chest pain. A man named Mohammad Shahid made threatening comments. Following a complaint, the police took Shahid into custody for questioning.
Jani alleges that he received a message stating, "We are 700 metres away and will send tiffin," which he interpreted as a "tiffin bomb" threat. Furthermore, a Bangladeshi youth, Hamad, commented on social media, "The tiffin is expensive, send a knife." Jani alleges that Kanhaiyalal's murder in Udaipur was carried out by Pakistan-backed extremists and that similar threats are being made again.
Police have begun questioning Shahid. Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether these are merely online comments or part of a larger network. Following allegations of Pakistani and Bangladeshi links, the police are taking the matter seriously. The threats have further heightened tensions in the city.