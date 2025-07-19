19 July 2025,

Saturday

Garib Rath Express Engine Fire Averted Major Accident

A fire broke out in the engine of the Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Express train. Approximately 500 passengers were onboard at the time of the incident. Fortunately, the fire was contained to the engine and did not spread to the passenger carriages.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

Garib Rath Express
Garib Rath Express Fire (Patrika Photo)

A major rail accident was narrowly averted early Saturday morning in Beawar, Rajasthan, when a fire broke out in the engine of the Garib Rath Express (12216), running between Mumbai and Delhi. The incident occurred around 3:00 AM while the train was passing through Sendra railway station (near Beawar).

Upon noticing smoke emanating from the engine, the loco pilot swiftly reacted, bringing the train to a halt and safely evacuating all passengers. Approximately 500 passengers were onboard at the time. Fortunately, the fire remained confined to the engine and did not spread to the carriages, preventing any casualties. Railway officials arrived on the scene, brought the situation under control, and arranged alternative travel arrangements for the passengers.

Technical Malfunction or Short Circuit Suspected

According to a railway spokesperson, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a technical malfunction or a short circuit. This is the preliminary assessment following initial investigations. The engine has been removed, the track is being repaired, and efforts are underway to restore normal railway traffic. Other trains passing through Sendra station were slowed down to maintain safety during this period.

Train Route

The Garib Rath Express runs between Bandra (Mumbai) and Sarai Rohilla (Delhi). This train typically travels directly between Abu Road and Ajmer without stopping. While the train does not usually stop at Sendra station, the reduced speed due to the incident allowed for timely intervention and averted a potentially catastrophic event.

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 11:17 am

English News / News Bulletin / Garib Rath Express Engine Fire Averted Major Accident
