Will Lead the Procession in Nathpanthi Attire Then, around 4 pm, Yogi will take the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath, wearing special Nathpanthi attire, and lead the procession. The procession, accompanied by band-baaja and nagadas, will reach Mansarovar Ram Lila Ground, where he will perform the coronation of Lord Rama and worship Lord Rama, Mother Janaki, Lakshmana, and Hanuman Ji.

Traditional Feast at Gorakhnath Temple In the evening, a traditional feast will be organized at Gorakhnath Temple, where a large number of people from all walks of life, regardless of rich-poor and caste-religion differences, will participate. This event conveys a message of unity and brotherhood in society. The minority community will also welcome this procession with enthusiasm. People from the minority community stand with flower garlands at the main gate of Gorakhnath Temple hours before the procession, which adds to the grandeur of the event.