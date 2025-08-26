Government Holiday Declared for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhopal

Local Holiday Declared: Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, will observe a local holiday on Wednesday, 27 August. The holiday is in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. All government offices will be closed, and no official work will be conducted.
This is the fourth local holiday declared in Bhopal in 2025. The closure includes property registrations; offices at the Property Market and ISBT registrar offices will remain closed.
Additionally, a local holiday will be observed on Wednesday, 3 December, for the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Remembrance Day. This holiday will apply only to Bhopal city; district headquarters offices will be closed, while offices in rural areas will remain open.
Two previous local holidays have already been observed this year: Makar Sankranti and Rang Panchami.