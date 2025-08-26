Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Government Holiday Declared for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhopal

A local holiday has been declared in the capital for Wednesday, 27 August, due to Ganesh Chaturthi. All government offices will be closed.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi (Image: AI)

Local Holiday Declared: Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, will observe a local holiday on Wednesday, 27 August. The holiday is in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. All government offices will be closed, and no official work will be conducted.

This is the fourth local holiday declared in Bhopal in 2025. The closure includes property registrations; offices at the Property Market and ISBT registrar offices will remain closed.

Holiday also for the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Remembrance Day

Additionally, a local holiday will be observed on Wednesday, 3 December, for the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Remembrance Day. This holiday will apply only to Bhopal city; district headquarters offices will be closed, while offices in rural areas will remain open.

Two previous local holidays have already been observed this year: Makar Sankranti and Rang Panchami.

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Government Holiday Declared for Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhopal
