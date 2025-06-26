Gujarat Overtakes Rajasthan in Renewable Energy Capacity

Rajasthan still leads in solar energy. However, lagging behind in wind energy and rooftop solar projects has impacted its overall ranking. Gujarat’s strong performance in these two areas has propelled its total capacity ahead of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan lags behind in rooftop solar The Rajasthan government announced in its 2025-26 budget a subsidy of ₹17,000 on rooftop solar plants with a capacity of 1.1 kilowatts. A plant of this capacity costs approximately ₹50,000. The central government already provides a subsidy of ₹33,000. However, the state government’s subsidy scheme is stuck in the finance department, leaving the target of reaching 500,000 homes with solar plants unfulfilled.

Industry questions the government Ajay Yadav, President of the Akshay Urja Sangh Rajasthan (REAR), says that if the state government had implemented the subsidy on time, Rajasthan would have been closer to Gujarat in rooftop solar. He stated that the slow policy-making process in the state is hindering schemes. Gujarat has performed well without any additional subsidies, while Rajasthan has lagged behind.

Lack of strategy in wind energy Experts believe that Rajasthan has relied solely on solar energy, without a specific strategy for wind energy. This is why Gujarat has overtaken Rajasthan by balancing both wind and solar sectors.

If Rajasthan wants to regain its number one position, it needs to seriously focus on wind energy and rooftop solar. Simultaneously, the subsidy schemes announced in the budget must be implemented immediately to encourage people to install solar plants and increase the state’s capacity.