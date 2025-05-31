scriptGwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka | Gwalior to Get Direct Flights to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
News Bulletin

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

Gwalior News: Tour and Travel…Direct flights to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, and Sri Lanka in just 8 hours. Now, explore the world! Gwalior connects to Indore, Kolkata, and Bengaluru with daily flights.

GwaliorMay 31, 2025 / 10:52 am

Patrika Desk

Gwalior Airport MP News

Gwalior Airport MP News

Good News: Currently, Gwalior’s world-class airport only operates flights to four destinations, while the need is far greater. This is evident from the fact that flights from Gwalior to Delhi and Mumbai are almost 90% full daily. Students, businessmen, and entrepreneurs in the city feel a significant need for more flight options, as they need to complete their work efficiently and save time.
According to experts, if Gwalior gets three new flight connections to Kolkata, Indore, and Bengaluru, it would be possible to reach Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, and Sri Lanka within 7-8 hours via connecting flights from these cities. Gwalior airport is designed not just for 72-seater aircraft but for 180-seater flights.

Tourist Numbers to Increase

Tourists from South and East Indian states wish to visit Gwalior. However, most of these tourists land in Delhi and then travel to Jaipur via Agra. If flights from Gwalior commence, tourists will automatically start visiting Agra, Gwalior, and Jaipur first.
IITTM Assistant Professor Chandrashekhar Baruah stated that an increase in the number of flights from Gwalior will undoubtedly lead to a rise in tourist numbers. Many tourists are unable to reach Gwalior due to the lack of sufficient flight options.
Deepak Agrawal, the honorary secretary of the MP Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that businessmen and entrepreneurs need to complete their work quickly. If adequate flight connections to all parts of the country are available, it will be more convenient for them.

Current Flights from Gwalior

  • Indigo: 12:45 PM daily flight to Delhi.
  • Indigo: 2:30 PM daily flight to Mumbai.
  • Air India Express: 2:20 PM daily flight to Bengaluru.
  • Akasa: 12:30 PM once a week flight to Ahmedabad.

Destination Coverage from Each Location

If one flight each is started from Gwalior to Kolkata, Indore, and Bengaluru, several domestic and international destinations can be easily reached. The Indore flight (ATR 80 seater) will connect to 23 cities, including Sharjah. The Kolkata flight (ATR 80 seater) will cover 63 cities and 12 countries. The Bengaluru flight (ATR 80 seater) will connect to 109 cities and 20 countries directly.

Good Connectivity to Domestic and International Destinations from These Locations

Prashant Singhal, a member of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), said that if Gwalior gets flights to Kolkata, Indore, and Bengaluru, it will be easy to connect to North Eastern Territory via Kolkata, South India via Bengaluru, and many other cities via Indore. These locations have good domestic and international connectivity.

News / News Bulletin / Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi to unveil development projects worth crores in Madhya Pradesh today

News Bulletin

PM Modi to unveil development projects worth crores in Madhya Pradesh today

in 3 hours

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

Cricket News

Gill 'Humiliates' Pandya During Toss, Pandya Responds in Kind During MI vs GT Match

in 3 hours

Engineer Caught Throwing Cash From Window During Raid; Crores Recovered

National News

Engineer Caught Throwing Cash From Window During Raid; Crores Recovered

16 hours ago

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

News Bulletin

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

in 5 hours

Latest News Bulletin

PM Modi to unveil development projects worth crores in Madhya Pradesh today

News Bulletin

PM Modi to unveil development projects worth crores in Madhya Pradesh today

in 3 hours

Pre-monsoon Rain and Thunderstorms in Jabalpur as Monsoon Nears MP

News Bulletin

Pre-monsoon Rain and Thunderstorms in Jabalpur as Monsoon Nears MP

21 hours ago

Rahul Gandhi’s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June

Bhopal

Rahul Gandhi’s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June

21 hours ago

RERA's Stern Warning: Avoid This Mistake Before Buying a Home

Noida

RERA's Stern Warning: Avoid This Mistake Before Buying a Home

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.