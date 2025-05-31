Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

According to experts, if Gwalior gets three new flight connections to Kolkata, Indore, and Bengaluru, it would be possible to reach Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, and Sri Lanka within 7-8 hours via connecting flights from these cities. Gwalior airport is designed not just for 72-seater aircraft but for 180-seater flights.

Tourist Numbers to Increase Tourists from South and East Indian states wish to visit Gwalior. However, most of these tourists land in Delhi and then travel to Jaipur via Agra. If flights from Gwalior commence, tourists will automatically start visiting Agra, Gwalior, and Jaipur first.

IITTM Assistant Professor Chandrashekhar Baruah stated that an increase in the number of flights from Gwalior will undoubtedly lead to a rise in tourist numbers. Many tourists are unable to reach Gwalior due to the lack of sufficient flight options.

Deepak Agrawal, the honorary secretary of the MP Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that businessmen and entrepreneurs need to complete their work quickly. If adequate flight connections to all parts of the country are available, it will be more convenient for them.

Current Flights from Gwalior Indigo: 12:45 PM daily flight to Delhi.

Indigo: 2:30 PM daily flight to Mumbai.

Air India Express: 2:20 PM daily flight to Bengaluru.

Akasa: 12:30 PM once a week flight to Ahmedabad. Destination Coverage from Each Location If one flight each is started from Gwalior to Kolkata, Indore, and Bengaluru, several domestic and international destinations can be easily reached. The Indore flight (ATR 80 seater) will connect to 23 cities, including Sharjah. The Kolkata flight (ATR 80 seater) will cover 63 cities and 12 countries. The Bengaluru flight (ATR 80 seater) will connect to 109 cities and 20 countries directly.