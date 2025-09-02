Heavy rain alert: Downpour to intensify in Rajasthan, Met Department issues warning for coming days, alert in 21 districts

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area persists over the north Bay of Bengal and is likely to move west-north-westward in the next 24 hours. A cyclonic circulation remains over the northern parts of the state and Haryana. Therefore, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota divisions, and Shekhawati region today, with light to moderate rainfall in other areas.