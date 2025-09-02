Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Heavy rain alert: Downpour to intensify in Rajasthan, Met Department issues warning for coming days, alert in 21 districts

The incessant rainfall in Rajasthan shows no signs of abating. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast even heavier rainfall for the state.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Heavy Rain Alert in Rajasthan
Heavy rain likely in Rajasthan (Photo - Patrika)

Jaipur. The incessant rainfall in Rajasthan shows no signs of abating. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast even heavier rainfall for the state. According to the IMD, torrential rain is expected on 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 September. The department has urged the people of the state to remain vigilant.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area persists over the north Bay of Bengal and is likely to move west-north-westward in the next 24 hours. A cyclonic circulation remains over the northern parts of the state and Haryana. Therefore, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota divisions, and Shekhawati region today, with light to moderate rainfall in other areas.

Alert for 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 September

Furthermore, heavier rainfall is expected in the eastern and south-eastern parts from 3 September. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions on 3, 4, and 5 September. Increased rainfall activity is also anticipated in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions from 5 to 7 September, with heavy rainfall in some southern areas.

Warning Issued for 21 Districts

Separately, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall within 3 hours in 21 districts of Rajasthan. A double alert has been issued. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bikaner district, while a yellow alert is in place for the other 20 districts. The department anticipates rainfall in these districts within 3 hours.

Yellow Alert for These Districts

A yellow alert has been issued for Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Dholpur, Tonk, Bharatpur, Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Baran, Jaisalmer, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Bhilwara, and Jodhpur districts. Jaisalmer district experienced negligible rainfall yesterday; this rainfall could prove beneficial for farmers in the district.

Farmers Distressed by Rainfall

Across the state, most districts are experiencing continuous rainfall. Farmers are now becoming increasingly concerned about the excessive rainfall. Crops are being damaged in some areas. The Meteorological Department has forecast even heavier rainfall in the coming days.

Highest Rainfall in These Districts

In the last 24 hours, very heavy rainfall was recorded in Dausa, heavy rainfall in parts of Jhalawar, Nagaur, Jaipur, Karauli, Bhilwara, and Bharatpur districts, and light to moderate rainfall in many other parts of the state. The highest rainfall, 177 mm, was recorded in Dausa.

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 03:34 pm

English News / News Bulletin / Heavy rain alert: Downpour to intensify in Rajasthan, Met Department issues warning for coming days, alert in 21 districts
