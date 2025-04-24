‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack.

Recounting his experience, he said that as they were descending, they heard gunshots from above. A stampede ensued, and upon asking what had happened, people fleeing for their lives informed him of a terrorist attack. Sharma initially thought they were joking, but soon, army movement began around the site. Within a short time, the CRPF cordoned off the area and asked all tourists staying in hotels to evacuate.

Initially, Fewer Casualties Reported Sharma stated that initially, it was reported that four or five people were injured. Later, reports indicated 20 to 25 injured. Search operations continued throughout the night, with CRPF personnel and the army present everywhere. Tourists were being evacuated, with those staying in Pahalgam being moved out in convoys. Sharma mentioned that he had gone to Kashmir with his wife and two children three days prior, with their return tickets booked for 25 April. He has been receiving calls from his family in Mhow.