script‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack. | &#39;I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire... it felt like a joke,&#39; says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack. | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Sumit initially thought people were joking, but soon, army movements began around the incident site and its vicinity.

IndoreApr 24, 2025 / 12:11 pm

Patrika Desk

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Sumit Sharma, a hotelier from Mhow near Indore in Madhya Pradesh , had left the very spot where terrorists shot tourists after asking their names in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, just 15 minutes earlier. Sharma, along with his family, had gone to Srinagar for a three-day trip.
Recounting his experience, he said that as they were descending, they heard gunshots from above. A stampede ensued, and upon asking what had happened, people fleeing for their lives informed him of a terrorist attack. Sharma initially thought they were joking, but soon, army movement began around the site. Within a short time, the CRPF cordoned off the area and asked all tourists staying in hotels to evacuate.

Initially, Fewer Casualties Reported

Sharma stated that initially, it was reported that four or five people were injured. Later, reports indicated 20 to 25 injured. Search operations continued throughout the night, with CRPF personnel and the army present everywhere. Tourists were being evacuated, with those staying in Pahalgam being moved out in convoys. Sharma mentioned that he had gone to Kashmir with his wife and two children three days prior, with their return tickets booked for 25 April. He has been receiving calls from his family in Mhow.

Every Tear Cried, ‘Pakistan Murdabad’

The body of Sushil Nathaniel, who was martyred in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, reached Veena Nagar at 9:15 PM on Wednesday. Even before his arrival, Veena Nagar was overflowing with people from Indore. As soon as the ambulance siren blared, the entire area was immersed in mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack. Tears flowed from every eye, expressing sorrow and anger. It felt as if every tear was demanding an accounting from Pakistan. “Pakistan Murdabad” echoed repeatedly. The terrorists also shot at Sushil’s daughter, injuring her leg.

News / News Bulletin / ‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack.

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

World

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

in 3 hours

Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

National News

Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

in 5 hours

Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Tourism in Freefall After Terrorist Strike

National News

Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Tourism in Freefall After Terrorist Strike

in 42 minutes

‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack.

News Bulletin

‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack.

in 4 hours

Latest News Bulletin

MGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy

Sagar

MGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy

3 days ago

Madhya Pradesh Prepares to Run Two Metro Trains in Opposite Directions

News Bulletin

Madhya Pradesh Prepares to Run Two Metro Trains in Opposite Directions

3 days ago

Madhya Pradesh: ₹1250 Message for 23rd Ladli Behna Instalment May Drop Anytime

News Bulletin

Madhya Pradesh: ₹1250 Message for 23rd Ladli Behna Instalment May Drop Anytime

1 week ago

Mysuru Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Anemia

Bangalore

Mysuru Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Anemia

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.