IIT Indore's 'Aerovision' to Predict Air Quality Six Days in Advance

MP News: IIT Indore has developed a technology that can accurately predict air quality up to six days in advance, similar to weather forecasting. The technology is named ‘Aerovision’ and was developed by a team led by Prof. Manish Kumar Goyal and Kuldeep Singh Rautela of the Civil Engineering Department.
The system is AI-powered and uses advanced technologies like CNN and LSTM. Based on 12 years of hourly air quality data and weather information, it predicts the levels of six major pollutants—PM 2.5, PM 10, CO, SO2, NO2, and O3—with over 95% accuracy.
Aerovision also analyses factors such as temperature, rainfall, wind speed, pressure, humidity, and sunshine. Data is collected hourly from a 25 km grid. Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director of IIT Indore, stated that Aerovision will provide advance warnings, allowing people to plan their health and outdoor activities accordingly. Prof. Goyal explained that the system displays the Air Quality Index (AQI) by converting data into colour-coded standards.
Green (0-50): Good air quality
Yellow (51-100): Moderate; caution advised for sensitive individuals
Orange (101-200): Unhealthy for sensitive individuals
Red (201-300): Unhealthy for everyone
Purple (301+): Very hazardous; avoid going outdoors