10 August 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

News Bulletin

IIT Indore's 'Aerovision' to Predict Air Quality Six Days in Advance

The system is run by artificial intelligence and uses modern technologies like CNN and LSTM.

Indore

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Image: Patrika

MP News: IIT Indore has developed a technology that can accurately predict air quality up to six days in advance, similar to weather forecasting. The technology is named ‘Aerovision’ and was developed by a team led by Prof. Manish Kumar Goyal and Kuldeep Singh Rautela of the Civil Engineering Department.

The system is AI-powered and uses advanced technologies like CNN and LSTM. Based on 12 years of hourly air quality data and weather information, it predicts the levels of six major pollutants—PM 2.5, PM 10, CO, SO2, NO2, and O3—with over 95% accuracy.

Analysis of Temperature, Rainfall, and Wind Speed

Aerovision also analyses factors such as temperature, rainfall, wind speed, pressure, humidity, and sunshine. Data is collected hourly from a 25 km grid. Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director of IIT Indore, stated that Aerovision will provide advance warnings, allowing people to plan their health and outdoor activities accordingly. Prof. Goyal explained that the system displays the Air Quality Index (AQI) by converting data into colour-coded standards.

The Scales

Green (0-50): Good air quality

Yellow (51-100): Moderate; caution advised for sensitive individuals

Orange (101-200): Unhealthy for sensitive individuals

Red (201-300): Unhealthy for everyone

Purple (301+): Very hazardous; avoid going outdoors

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 04:36 pm

English News / News Bulletin / IIT Indore's 'Aerovision' to Predict Air Quality Six Days in Advance
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.