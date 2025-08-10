IIT Indore's 'Aerovision' to Predict Air Quality Six Days in Advance

Aerovision also analyses factors such as temperature, rainfall, wind speed, pressure, humidity, and sunshine. Data is collected hourly from a 25 km grid. Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director of IIT Indore, stated that Aerovision will provide advance warnings, allowing people to plan their health and outdoor activities accordingly. Prof. Goyal explained that the system displays the Air Quality Index (AQI) by converting data into colour-coded standards.