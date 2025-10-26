IMD Alert: Thunderstorms and lightning likely in these Rajasthan districts

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, one low-pressure area is active over the central-eastern Arabian Sea, and another is over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Along with these, a new Western Disturbance will become active over Northwest India from October 26. Due to the influence of this system, light to moderate rain may occur in some parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in some parts of southern and eastern Rajasthan between October 26 and 29.