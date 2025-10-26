IMD Alert: Thunderstorms and lightning likely in these Rajasthan districts

IMD alert (Image: Patrika)
IMD Alert: Amidst the withdrawal of the monsoon and the onset of winter, a spell of rain is set to commence once again in the state. The Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall and thunderstorms in Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, and Banswara districts, along with surrounding areas.
According to the department, there is a possibility of lightning strikes in some places and strong surface winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour. The department has advised people to remain vigilant. It has been recommended to avoid standing in open spaces or under trees during thunderstorms and to seek shelter in a safe place.
Furthermore, people have been urged to unplug electronic devices and stay indoors until the weather normalises. Meteorologists state that this change is occurring due to the influence of a new Western Disturbance and two low-pressure areas formed over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. This may also lead to a slight drop in the day's temperature.
According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, one low-pressure area is active over the central-eastern Arabian Sea, and another is over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Along with these, a new Western Disturbance will become active over Northwest India from October 26. Due to the influence of this system, light to moderate rain may occur in some parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in some parts of southern and eastern Rajasthan between October 26 and 29.
The Meteorological Department has stated that on October 26 and 27, rain with strong thunderstorms may occur in parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Jaipur divisions. During this period, there is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in some districts around Kota and Udaipur divisions.
In Manohar Thana of Jhalawar district, it rained for about two hours on Saturday evening, bringing a chill to the weather. The change in weather after Diwali has brought relief to people, while the cold winds have increased the feeling of winter. Clouds remained throughout the day in Kota, and light cold winds continued to blow in the evening.
According to the Meteorological Department, the night temperature in 13 cities of the state was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius or below in the last 24 hours. The lowest temperature was recorded in Sikar at 13 degrees. The department has forecast a further drop in minimum temperatures in the next four to five days.
According to the department, the spell of rain will continue in many parts of the state from October 26 to 29. In the southern and eastern districts, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms with strong winds and lightning. The department has appealed to farmers and the general public to exercise caution, take measures to protect themselves from lightning while working in the fields, and wait until the weather normalises.
