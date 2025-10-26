Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

News Bulletin

IMD Alert: Thunderstorms and lightning likely in these Rajasthan districts

The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain with thunderstorms and winds of 20-30 km/h in the districts of Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, and Banswara. An appeal has been made not to venture out until the weather normalises.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

IMD Alert

IMD alert (Image: Patrika)

IMD Alert: Amidst the withdrawal of the monsoon and the onset of winter, a spell of rain is set to commence once again in the state. The Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall and thunderstorms in Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, and Banswara districts, along with surrounding areas.

According to the department, there is a possibility of lightning strikes in some places and strong surface winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour. The department has advised people to remain vigilant. It has been recommended to avoid standing in open spaces or under trees during thunderstorms and to seek shelter in a safe place.

Furthermore, people have been urged to unplug electronic devices and stay indoors until the weather normalises. Meteorologists state that this change is occurring due to the influence of a new Western Disturbance and two low-pressure areas formed over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. This may also lead to a slight drop in the day's temperature.

Western Disturbance to become active from today

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, one low-pressure area is active over the central-eastern Arabian Sea, and another is over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Along with these, a new Western Disturbance will become active over Northwest India from October 26. Due to the influence of this system, light to moderate rain may occur in some parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in some parts of southern and eastern Rajasthan between October 26 and 29.

The Meteorological Department has stated that on October 26 and 27, rain with strong thunderstorms may occur in parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Jaipur divisions. During this period, there is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in some districts around Kota and Udaipur divisions.

Two hours of heavy rain in Jhalawar, clouds gather in Kota

In Manohar Thana of Jhalawar district, it rained for about two hours on Saturday evening, bringing a chill to the weather. The change in weather after Diwali has brought relief to people, while the cold winds have increased the feeling of winter. Clouds remained throughout the day in Kota, and light cold winds continued to blow in the evening.

Night temperature drops, indicating an increase in cold

According to the Meteorological Department, the night temperature in 13 cities of the state was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius or below in the last 24 hours. The lowest temperature was recorded in Sikar at 13 degrees. The department has forecast a further drop in minimum temperatures in the next four to five days.

Rainfall spell to remain active for four days

According to the department, the spell of rain will continue in many parts of the state from October 26 to 29. In the southern and eastern districts, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms with strong winds and lightning. The department has appealed to farmers and the general public to exercise caution, take measures to protect themselves from lightning while working in the fields, and wait until the weather normalises.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

26 Oct 2025 09:57 am

English News / News Bulletin / IMD Alert: Thunderstorms and lightning likely in these Rajasthan districts

Big News

View All

News Bulletin

Trending

Rajasthan: Family Pension Rules Changed for Government Employees

Pension Scheme government new order Rajasthan University teachers unanimously protest calling it inappropriate and impractical
Bharatpur

Major Rail Accident Averted on Delhi-Agra Route as 12 Goods Train Coaches Derail, Shatabdi Express Cancelled

Rail Accident Avert
Sagar

Chhath Puja Pre-booking Begins, Mass Gatherings to be Held at 50 Locations

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Bhopal

Bhopal to house India’s first aero-dismantling unit

airplane dismantling unit
Bhopal

Father severs accused rapist’s private parts in rage over daughter’s assault; shocking revelation about relationship between father and accused

Up news, deoria
Deoria
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.