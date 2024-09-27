scriptIn this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

In this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures

kota news: Everyone makes efforts for the peace of their loved ones, but the Karmanyogi Seva Sansthan in Kota city is performing Shradh and Tarpan for animals, birds, and other creatures, and also feeding Brahmins.

KotaSep 27, 2024 / 11:26 am

Patrika Desk

shradhha-paksha

दिवंगताें की आत्मशांति के लिए श्राद्ध व तर्पण करते हुए।

Everyone makes efforts for the peace of their loved ones, but some think beyond their own and work for the welfare of all. Such an example is being set by the Karmanyogi Seva Sansthan.

The founder chairman of the institution, Rajaram Jain, has been performing Shradh for the peace of the departed souls of humans, animals, birds, and other creatures for many years. Through this, he is spreading the message of environmental conservation. The institution started the Shradh Shraddhanjali Mahotsav in 2000, and this year, they are celebrating its 25th anniversary. As part of the 16-day Shradh Tarpan Shraddhanjali Mahotsav, they are performing Shradh for different sections of society every day.

So far, they have performed Shradh for

Their Shradh and Tarpan include the peace of international humanitarians, departed souls who worked for the country’s development, all aquatic and aerial creatures, police personnel and officials who sacrificed their lives for the law, farmers who contributed to the country’s food security, soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s borders, and freedom fighters who fought for independence. They also performed Shradh for the peace of departed scientists, unborn girls who were victims of female feticide, and those who lost their lives due to terrorism.

Upcoming events

On September 27, they will perform Shradh for departed sportsmen, artists, and musicians. On September 28, they will perform Shradh for former rulers and royal families who worked for the country’s welfare. On September 29, they will perform Shradh for departed saints and seers. On September 30, they will perform Shradh for those who died due to unknown reasons, starvation, and natural disasters. On October 1, they will perform Shradh for those who died due to the coronavirus pandemic and other natural calamities.

The purpose

According to Karmanyogi, Shradh is our scripturally ordained tradition. Performing Shradh and Tarpan is essential for the peace of the departed souls. Many people are unable to perform Shradh due to various reasons. Keeping this in mind, they started this Mahotsav 25 years ago. The purpose is to promote reverence, conservation, and social welfare for all living beings and to inspire people to follow the path of dharma and sanskar.

This year’s event

This year, the Karmanyogi Seva Sansthan is organizing a 16-day Shradh Tarpan Shraddhanjali program for the peace of departed souls. The event will take place at the Guru Dham Colony, Rotenda Road, near Sogariya Railway Station, under the guidance of President Anil Kumar Sharma and the patronage of Govind Narayan Agrawal.

News / News Bulletin / In this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

18 hours ago

Cyber Crime: Government takes big action against cyber fraud, scammers will not be spared

National News

Cyber Crime: Government takes big action against cyber fraud, scammers will not be spared

12 hours ago

Punjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: Head Coach Trevor and Sanjay Bangar’s Departure Before IPL 2025 Auction

Sports

Punjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: Head Coach Trevor and Sanjay Bangar’s Departure Before IPL 2025 Auction

12 hours ago

What is a ‘Mule Account’? Is a game being played with your money somewhere?

National News

What is a ‘Mule Account’? Is a game being played with your money somewhere?

12 hours ago

Latest News Bulletin

Somewhere the roads are filled with water, and somewhere the pits are filled with gravel, the fear of accidents

News Bulletin

Somewhere the roads are filled with water, and somewhere the pits are filled with gravel, the fear of accidents

15 hours ago

A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

News Bulletin

A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

15 hours ago

India is heading towards becoming a global economic powerhouse

Economy

India is heading towards becoming a global economic powerhouse

17 hours ago

NCRB Director’s post to be held by Special DG Alok Ranjan, ADG Yogi Mungal gets promotion

News Bulletin

NCRB Director’s post to be held by Special DG Alok Ranjan, ADG Yogi Mungal gets promotion

1 day ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.