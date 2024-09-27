In this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures

So far, they have performed Shradh for Their Shradh and Tarpan include the peace of international humanitarians, departed souls who worked for the country’s development, all aquatic and aerial creatures, police personnel and officials who sacrificed their lives for the law, farmers who contributed to the country’s food security, soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s borders, and freedom fighters who fought for independence. They also performed Shradh for the peace of departed scientists, unborn girls who were victims of female feticide, and those who lost their lives due to terrorism.

Upcoming events On September 27, they will perform Shradh for departed sportsmen, artists, and musicians. On September 28, they will perform Shradh for former rulers and royal families who worked for the country’s welfare. On September 29, they will perform Shradh for departed saints and seers. On September 30, they will perform Shradh for those who died due to unknown reasons, starvation, and natural disasters. On October 1, they will perform Shradh for those who died due to the coronavirus pandemic and other natural calamities.

The purpose According to Karmanyogi, Shradh is our scripturally ordained tradition. Performing Shradh and Tarpan is essential for the peace of the departed souls. Many people are unable to perform Shradh due to various reasons. Keeping this in mind, they started this Mahotsav 25 years ago. The purpose is to promote reverence, conservation, and social welfare for all living beings and to inspire people to follow the path of dharma and sanskar.