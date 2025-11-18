Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indore Train Timetable Revised: Check Full List of Three Affected Services

Western Railway's Ratlam division has changed the timings of several trains. Check before travelling.....

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Indian trains Will be run in High Speed

Indian Railways (Image: Patrika)

Indian Railway: If you are planning to travel by train in the coming days, this news is for you. For your information, the Ratlam division of Western Railway has made partial changes in the timings of three important trains to improve the punctuality of trains on the Indore-Dewas-Ujjain rail route.

Therefore, it will be necessary for passengers planning to travel to check this beforehand. This revised timetable will be effective until further orders. According to officials, this step has been taken keeping in mind the smooth operation of trains and the convenience of passengers.

Timings of These Trains Will Change

- Train number 19343 Indore-Nainpur Penchvalley Express will depart from Indore at 13:15 from November 22 until further orders.

- Train number 20917 Indore-Puri Humsafar Express will run from Indore at 15:05 from November 25 until further orders. Its arrival at Dewas station will be at 15:31 and departure at 15:33.

- Train number 22191 Indore-Jabalpur Express will depart from Indore at 19:35 from November 22 until further orders. Its arrival at Dewas station will be at 20:01 and departure at 20:03.

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Indore Train Timetable Revised: Check Full List of Three Affected Services

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

