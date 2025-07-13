13 July 2025,

Jaipur News: Tension in Ramganj after Stone-Pelting Incident

A stone-pelting incident between two groups in the Ramganj area of Jaipur, the capital city, created a tense atmosphere in the region. The incident occurred in the Babu ka Tiba area when an argument erupted between two groups over an alleged molestation of a woman.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

Jaipur News
Stone Pelting at Ramganj (Source: Patrika)

Jaipur: A tense situation unfolded in Babu Ka Tiba in the Ramganj police station area on Saturday night after a verbal altercation between two groups escalated into a stone-pelting incident. The incident began when some young men passed lewd remarks at a woman. This led to a fight, and then rioting and stone-throwing.

Both groups engaged in heavy stone-pelting. News of the incident spread to other areas, causing panic. Police from several stations arrived at the scene and used mild force to disperse the rioters. Seven people were taken into custody.

Protest Erupts

According to police and eyewitnesses, the incident began when a woman was passing through the area. Some young men gathered there started making lewd remarks at her. When some bystanders protested, the accused men resorted to violence. Upon receiving information, the woman's relatives also arrived at the scene. Both sides confronted each other, leading to a larger fight and subsequent stone-pelting.

Panic Spreads, Residents Confined to Homes

Before the incident, the area was calm. However, following the violence, panic spread throughout the area, and people confined themselves to their homes. Some people climbed onto rooftops, who were later brought down by the police. Locals claim that it has become difficult for women to pass through this route due to frequent harassment by anti-social elements.

Reinforcements Deployed, Patrols Increased

During the violence, the windows of two four-wheelers and three two-wheelers were damaged. Police have detained seven suspects. Police officials say the situation is now under control, but additional forces have been deployed as a precaution. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the culprits. Patrols have been increased in the area to prevent any further disturbances.

Updated on:

13 Jul 2025 11:31 am

Published on:

13 Jul 2025 11:30 am

English News / News Bulletin / Jaipur News: Tension in Ramganj after Stone-Pelting Incident
