Jaipur to become North India's first Robotic Implant Hub, future roadmap decided at OSECON

Jaipur, the capital city, is now forging a new identity in the world of dentistry. On the second day of OSICON-2025, being held at a city hotel, international panellists identified Jaipur as a major hub for immediate load implant dentistry and robotic implant surgery, terming them as the future direction of the field.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

Jaipur Robotic Implant Surgery

Jaipur Robotic Implant Surgery (Image: AI)

Jaipur Robotic Implant Surgery: Jaipur: The Pink City is now carving a new niche in the field of dental care. On the second day of the ongoing Osseointegration Conference (OSSEOCON)-2025 on Saturday, an international panel declared Jaipur a major hub for immediate load implant dentistry and robotic implant surgery, identifying them as the future direction of the field.

Experts stated that robotic technology will make dental implant procedures more precise, safer, and faster. Jaipur has now emerged as a premium centre for All-on-4 and immediate load implants.

Several international experts, including Dr. Shankar Iyer from the USA, Dr. Paulo Malo from Portugal, Dr. Pascal from France, Dr. Thomas from Sweden, and Dr. Thanh An Do from Vietnam, presented their research on bone structure, implant design, and surgical precision at the conference.

Dr. Gaurav Pal Singh and Dr. Sankalp Mittal from Jaipur announced that they will be introducing robotic implant facilities for the first time in North India. They stated that this technology will offer patients minimal pain and a faster recovery experience.

Approximately 2000 participants attended OSSEOCON-2025, and over 200 research papers were presented. Experts acknowledged that Jaipur is rapidly advancing towards becoming a new global centre for modern dentistry and robotic implant technology.

Published on:

02 Nov 2025 09:58 am

