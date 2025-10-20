Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur's world-famous lights draw crowds, attractive tableaux become selfie points. See pictures.

People flocked to see the world-famous Jaipur lights. See pictures.

3 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 20, 2025

Jaipur Diwali Lighting PICS 2025

Jaipur Diwali Lighting PICS 2025 (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. People flocked to the markets on the second day of Deepotsav to witness the collective decorations and lights. As evening fell, the markets lit up. People arrived with their families to see the lights. Some people who came with vehicles to see the lights faced difficulties reaching the markets.

Amidst the lights, various tableaux and decorations outside establishments in the markets were the centre of attraction. Children, youth, and women showed great enthusiasm for the lights.

Amidst the lights, people were seen capturing photos on their mobile phones, and some youngsters were also seen taking selfies. Amidst the dazzling lights, the message of 'Local for Vocal' was being conveyed to the people. Tourists also appeared happy seeing the collective decorations in the markets.

Tableaux attracted attention…

In Chandpol Bazaar, a cruise ship of Operation Sindoor and a Rafale aircraft flying over it at Chhoti Chaupad attracted people's attention. In the market, people took photos with tableaux of Garuda and Lord Ganesha. In Tripolia Bazaar, amidst the lights, a tableau of BrahMos and Bharat Mata decorated near the Tripolia Gate was also a centre of attraction. At Badi Chaupad, the Hawa Mahal built on the veranda of Johari Bazaar also drew people's attention.

Presentation of Bhajans and Patriotic Songs

A cultural evening was organised on the second day of collective decoration in Swami Sarvanand Market. Trade Association President Kishore Vaswani informed that Mahesh Melody performed devotional songs like 'Hey Shambhu Baba Mere Bhole Nath...', 'Sukh Ke Sab Saathi, Dukh Mein Na Koi Mere Ram...' and patriotic songs outside the Sawariya Seth temple, which was made of thermocol.

Troubled by One-Way System

In view of the crowd of people coming to see the lights in the collective decorations in the markets, the traffic police implemented a one-way system. However, this also caused inconvenience to the people. Roadblocks were put up at various places, forcing drivers to take long detours to reach the illuminated areas. Some people, frustrated, returned without seeing the lights of the walled city, while some people went to the outer markets to see the lights.

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

20 Oct 2025 11:11 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur's world-famous lights draw crowds, attractive tableaux become selfie points. See pictures.

