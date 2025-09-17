Japan-sourced machine to revolutionize nerve blockage treatment

MP News: Bhopal city in Madhya Pradesh is set to receive a significant boost in advanced medical facilities. A new, ultra-modern cathlab is commencing operations at Hamidia Hospital on 20 September. This machine, imported from Japan, costs approximately ₹7.7 crore. Notably, the angiography and angioplasty procedures to prevent blockages in blood vessels will now be faster, safer, and less harmful to the kidneys.
The new cathlab's technology requires a significantly reduced amount of dye, minimizing any adverse effects on the patient's kidneys. The biplane cath system's two C-arms capture images from different angles, providing high-quality 3D reports. This offers doctors a clearer view of the heart and blood vessels, simplifying decision-making during complex surgeries.
A dedicated lab for this machine has been established on the third floor of Block-1, Hamidia Hospital. The infrastructure is complete, and after trials, regular patient examinations and treatment will commence from 20 September.
"The new cathlab will make angiography and angioplasty procedures safer and faster. It will prove to be a boon for patients and elevate the state's cardiology services to new heights." - Dr. Sunit Tandon, Superintendent, Hamidia Hospital