Japan-sourced machine to revolutionize nerve blockage treatment

MP News: Bhopal city in Madhya Pradesh is set to receive a significant boost in advanced medical facilities. A new, ultra-modern cathlab is commencing operations at Hamidia Hospital on 20 September. This machine, imported from Japan, costs approximately ₹7.7 crore. Notably, the angiography and angioplasty procedures to prevent blockages in blood vessels will now be faster, safer, and less harmful to the kidneys.